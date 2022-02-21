Residents dark on solar 'sea of glass' in north Waikato

North Waikato residents are pushing back against plans to build a massive solar farm in their district, saying it will turn picturesque countryside into a “sea of glass”.

British-based company Island Green Power want to build a solar farm across 380 hectares in Waiterimu, 22 kilometres north-east of Huntly.

If given the green light, the Waiterimu solar farm will produce enough electricity to serve up to 40,000 households – and is one of two enormous solar projects earmarked for Waikato.

But locals say the development, with its long rows of mounted solar panels, will dominate the countryside and ruin one of Waikato’s most scenic valleys.

Backers of the solar project held a public information evening at the Matahuru Waiterimu Hall this month, attracting about 80 people, including North Waikato resident Douglas Dobbs.​

Dobbs told Stuff many locals left the meeting frustrated, with most of their key concerns not addressed.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Island Green Power’s proposed solar farm in North Waikato will occupy 380 hectares.

Staff from Island Green Power were not at the meeting and instead were represented by environmental planning and design consultancy firm Boffa Miskell.​

Dobbs said locals plan to form a residents group to advocate on the community’s behalf ahead of Island Green Power lodging its resource consent application with the Waikato District Council. The company expects to file its solar farm application within the next two months.

“I know a lot of people left the information evening early because there was just no chance for us to sit down, as a group, and have a question and answer session with anyone from the company,” Dobbs said.

He said his own concerns about how the solar farm’s potential environmental impacts will be mitigated weren’t addressed.

Aaron Leaman/Stuff The Matahuru Waiterimu Hall hosted an information evening on the proposed solar farm.

“I wanted someone to tell me why they want to put a huge solar farm in this beautiful valley and not somewhere else,” Dobbs said.

“My biggest worry is the beauty of this valley is going to be ruined by something that doesn’t have to go here. There are 1000 other places this solar farm could go – on factory roofs in South Auckland, or alongside the Napier-Taupō highway or by the Desert Road. Why spoil one of Waikato’s most pristine valleys?”

Staff from Boffa Miskell declined to speak to Stuff at the information evening and referred questions to Island Green Power managing director Ian Lawrie.​

In a statement, Lawrie said New Zealand’s closed borders meant he and fellow company director Colm Killeen​ could not attend the February meeting in person.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Douglas Dobbs says locals want to form an advocacy group to coordinate their concerns about the proposed solar farm (file photo).

Feedback from locals indicate both support and opposition to the proposed solar farm.

“In a project of this nature there are always people that are opposed and that is totally understandable,” Lawrie said.

“A solar project of this size is new to New Zealand, so naturally people are cautious of change and need reassuring about the impact the project will have on the area.”

The proposed Waiterimu solar farm will cost more than $100 million to build and will generate electricity all year round.

Lawrie said concerns about the solar farm’s visual impact on the valley will be addressed through the project’s landscaping and planting plans. Hedge rows will be used to screen the security fence around the farm. The layout of the solar farm will be finalised before its resource consent application is filed.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff North Waikato locals say a large-scale solar farm will detract from the Waiterimu Valley's natural beauty.

Waiterimu is ideally placed to host a solar farm as it’s between two of the country’s biggest power consumers – Auckland and Hamilton – and transmission lines are already on site.

“Rooftop solar is helpful, but even a huge industrial building might contribute a fraction of one per cent of what a dedicated solar farm can provide,” Lawrie said.

Dobbs said Island Green Power’s decision to locate its solar farm at Waiterimu comes down to economics and ensuring the company gets the greatest return on its investment.

“I’ve driven through the Waiterimu Valley for 44 years and have always been struck by its beauty. When the pylons were put up on the skyline, locals eventually got used to them. We'll probably get used to seeing a 380 ha solar farm, it’s just sad they’re going to ruin a piece of New Zealand scenery that doesn’t need to be ruined.

“People hear the word ‘solar’ and think clean, green energy. They don’t worry about what it will look like.”

Another local who attended February’s information evening, said he and his family moved to Waiterimu 15 years ago because of the scenery. He fears property prices will drop once the solar project goes ahead.

“We bought our lifestyle block so we could look out on all the beautiful green paddocks and trees. We didn’t move here to look at a sea of glass.”

Meanwhile, Harmony Energy New Zealand has unveiled plans to construct 329,000 solar panels at a site at Te Aroha West in eastern Waikato. The proposed solar farm could generate enough electricity to power 30,000 homes.

And a $100m solar power plant has been proposed at Christchurch Airport. The plant will be scaled up over 30 years and will eventually produce enough electricity to power 30,000 homes.