One person has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash at Karapiro in Waikato.

The crash happened at the intersection of Karapiro Rd and State Highway 1 (Tirau Rd) about 5.30pm on Friday.

A stretch of SH1 near the crash has been closed with traffic detours in place.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Early reports indicate one person has received serious injuries in the crash, a police statement said.