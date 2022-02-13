Cyclone Dovi keeps emergency crews busy in Waikato with trees down, person injured and power cuts

Ex tropical cyclone Dovi brought down multiple trees and powerlines in Hamilton

A person was seriously injured on Sunday as Cyclone Dovi tore down through Waikato, toppling trees, and powerlines.

The ex-Tropical Cyclone made landfall at the top of the country about 7pm on Saturday night, with MetService recording winds of up to 144kmh in the Bay of Islands.

It moved into the Waitomo region later Sunday morning, then moved east into Hawke’s Bay later in the afternoon, a Metservice alert said.

But Cyclone Dovi could be felt right across the region. Trees were down – in one instance a person was transported to Waikato Hospital shortly after 11.30am on Sunday after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Main Rd, Raglan. It is understood the vehicle was mobile at the time.

High winds ravaged Hamilton and surrounding areas with trees falling into houses, reports of a gas line ruptured and trees across rail tracks and roads.

KiwiRail closed the freight yard in Hamilton due to high winds, but have not cancelled services.

KiwiRail Central North Island GM Operations, Rangi Rarere, told Stuff KiwiRail have received reports of trees down in Huntly and Morrinsville and other parts of the Waikato but have managed to stay on top of the situation.

In the midst of the drama a large tree in Hamilton's Normandy Avenue plunged in front of a reporter’s car, stranding an ambulance that wasn't able to move around it.

Across the country Fire and Emergency attended more than 300 calls - the majority in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Wellington.

Most related to trees and power lines down.

Overnight in Waikato, and since 6am on Sunday, crews attended 14 incidents, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Kaisey Cook said.

Matamata-Piako District Council contractors attended 21-callouts from 4am to 3pm on Sunday, while Powerco estimated 1489 Waikato customers were without power and 33,925 across the North Island.

Powerco said extra field crews had been dispatched to respond to outages and reconnect customers.

Network Operations Manager Scott Horniblow said the ongoing wild weather will impact how quickly power can be restored.

“Our crews are hard at work responding to outages as quickly and as safely as they can. However, in some cases it may be too gusty to climb ladders and repair equipment at the top of poles,” Horniblow said.

“The safety of our people and our customers is paramount, and we thank customers for their patience as we work to restore power while ensuring our crews are keeping safe.

“In the event of an emergency such as power lines coming down, we urge people to stay well clear of lines as they may be live and call our emergency line on 0800 27 27 27.”

Hamilton City Council’s customer services team received more than 50 calls reporting trees falling or branches down and multiple reports via social media.

"We’re continuing to prioritise the most urgent, including those blocking roads and access to essential services," a council spokesperson said.

Metservice warned southwest gales could gust up to 120km per hour in exposed places, but wind gusts in the Bay of Plenty and coastal Waikato smashed 137km per hour and 118kmh about 1pm.

A police spokesperson said the majority of calls were coming from the eastern side of the region, but crews were incredibly busy.

In Matamata-Piako, council staff were assessing the situation and would continue to clean up fallen trees throughout Sunday and Monday, communications officer Kathryn Johnston said.

Matamata and Morrinsville were the worst affected, she said.

Old Hill Rd, Tahuna, the Waihou and Morrinsville transfer stations and the road through Morrinsville Recreation Grounds were closed due to downed trees.