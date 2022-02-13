Cyclone Dovi keeps emergency crews busy in Waikato with trees down, power cuts and rubbish bins flying

Waikato has been battered with strong winds overnight, but the worst of Cyclone Dovi it is yet to come.

The now ex-Tropical Cyclone first started battering the top of the country at about 7pm on Saturday night, with MetService recording winds of up to 144kmh in the Bay of Islands.

It will move into the Waitomo region later Sunday morning, then move east of Hawke’s Bay this afternoon, a MetService alert said.

Fire and Emergency had 13 weather-related callouts overnight in Waikato and since 6am crews had attended 14 incidents, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Kaisey Cook said.

TOM LEE/STUFF Wind is the biggest problem across Waikato, with Fire and Emergency attending 27 weather-related call outs since Saturday night.

“It’s busy. Wind is the biggest problem at the moment,” she said.

“Stay home, don’t drive anywhere.”

A strong wind watch has been issued for the Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo and Bay of Plenty west of Papamoa, from 11am to 5pm Sunday.

Southwest gales gusting up to 120km per hour in exposed places is expected.

supplied/Elle-Mae Quilty Strong winds tear a tree down on a rural property in Cambridge.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch for southern parts of Taupō and Taihape is in place until 3pm Sunday. Residents can expect a further 30 to 50 mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen. Peak rates of 10 to 15 mm per hour.

The heavy rain watch for Waitomo and Taumarunui has been lifted.

There have been multiple reports of downed trees across the area.

A police spokesperson said the majority of calls were coming from the eastern side of the region.

supplied/Elle-Mae Quilty Damage to a property on Victoria Street in Cambridge, Waikato.

The Matamata-Piako District Council has responded to 17 weather-related calls of downed trees on roads since 4am.

Teams are assessing the situation and will continue to clean up fallen trees throughout Sunday and Monday, communications officer Kathryn Johnston said.

Matamata and Morrinsville were the worst affected, she said.

Old Hill Rd, Tahuna, the Waihou Transfer Station and the road going through Morrinsville Recreation Grounds were closed due to downed trees.

Parts of the district were also without power, Johnston said. She encouraged residents to check Powerco for outage information.