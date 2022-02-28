'I felt he was going to stab me': Robber destroys van and victim's livelihood

The knifepoint robbery happened in the car park of the Burger King restaurant in Te Rapa. (File photo)

When Krome Wilson stole John Wheaton’s van from him at knifepoint in a Burger King car park, he took more than the older man’s transport – he took his entire career.

It was about 6pm on Monday, August 2 last year when Wheaton was at the restaurant on Te Rapa Rd, making repairs to some machines in a mini arcade inside.

It was a job Wheaton was expert in. He had spent decades fixing arcade games that went on the blink or were damaged by over-vigorous players.

His work done, he returned to his work van, parked outside. As Wheaton was about to drive away the door was pulled open by Wilson, who thrust a large hunting knife with a 30-centimetre blade at him.

NZ POLICE Krome Wilson, pictured during a robbery of the BP service station in Rototuna in February 2018 - a crime that led to him being jailed for three years and five months.

Wilson, 21, was supposed to be on parole, having recently been released from prison after serving part of a three-year, five-month sentence for an earlier series of aggravated robberies of Hamilton service stations.

However he had cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and gone AWOL.

Astounded, Wheaton raised his hands in the air in a motion of surrender. “What do you want?” he asked.

“I want your van,” Wilson replied, and then reached in, grabbed the older man by his shirt and pulled him from the vehicle with such force some of the shirt buttons were ripped off.

Wilson hopped into the Toyota van and took off, haring down Wairere Drive, as Wheaton watched, gobsmacked by what had just happened.

The van was found in Ngaruawahia two days later – partially burnt out and emptied of all of Wheaton’s tools and equipment.

“I felt he was going to stab me,” Wheaton said as he delivered his victim impact statement in the Hamilton District Court at Wilson’s sentencing on Friday.

Wilson had earlier pled guilty to a charge of aggravated robberies and three counts of breaches of prison release conditions. It was his day of judgement, but it was also the day Wheaton got the opportunity to put the full extent of his loss on the record.

He had driven more than 500,000 kilometres in his trusty van. Inside were tools he had inherited from his father, which would have little value on the open market, along with other personal mementoes. All had been taken from him within seconds.

The sudden violence had affected him deeply. He had suffered nightmares and was unable to watch violent scenes on television without feeling traumatised, and had to change channels.

Wheaton had been forced to rely on his 25-year-old car to get to jobs.

“This affects me every day. Every day I don’t have what I need to do my job.

“I would like to have some dignity in having at least something returned to me.”

Wilson was unable to return anything to Wheaton – at least for now. He is back in prison and is now serving out the rest of his sentence for his earlier robberies, which will not end until August.

At that point he will being serving a 21-month jail term for the van robbery.

“Your five or 10 seconds of madness had a lasting impact on a real person,” Judge Stephen Clarke said.

“He spent decades putting together his business. In a second that’s all gone.”

The judge also ordered Wilson to pay back $500 to Wheaton’s employers, The Entertainment & Education Group, once he is eventually released from prison and at a rate of no less than $20 per week.