'Unprecedented' Government reform agenda strains relationship with councils

Reforms coming one after the other are straining relations between local government leaders and Wellington.

And growing tensions - with change proposed for three waters management, housing intensification, and resource management - could influence how political hopefuls campaign during this year's council elections.

Hamilton City Council has “significant concerns” with efforts to overhaul the Resource Management Act (RMA), which were expressed in its latest submission on the Government’s reform agenda.

The Government wants to replace the RMA with three new acts. Underpinning the reform is a desire to reduce regulatory complexity.

In its submission, Hamilton City Council said it agrees the RMA needs to be overhauled but questions whether wholesale changes will be effective.

The council argues other changes foisted on local government, such as rule changes around housing density, should be given a chance to “bed in” before the RMA is overhauled.

Councils are being confronted with an unprecedented level of change, Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate says, and some councillors are feeling overwhelmed.

The apparent lack of consideration the Government gives to the views and concerns of local government has “severely strained,” the relationship between the two sectors, Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest​ said.

“Whether it’s the [three] waters reform, or urban intensification, or the RMA, it’s very much being designed by central government, and local government at the tail end is being given the chance to make submissions rather than work with the organisations that have been dealing with this for years,” Mylchreest told Stuff.

“I think it’s driving wedges in the community.”

Hamilton City Council's submission on the RMA reforms notes the council engages in consultation processes “but fails to be properly heard”.

The Government's handling of the three waters reform has created some mistrust between central government and councils.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said some elected members are feeling overwhelmed by the unprecedented amount of change being imposed by Wellington but stopped short of calling the relationship broken.

“I think it’s an uncomfortable relationship between local government and central government at the moment. I think it’s exacerbated by the huge difficulty of working through Covid while trying to reform the world via Zoom and letters,” Southgate said.

“If that wasn’t the situation, there would have been a lot more in-person forums, a lot more free and frank conversations.”

Southgate is hopeful the Government listens to the council’s feedback on reforming the RMA, given it’s at the “coal face” of resource management practice.

The Government's apparent unwillingness to listen to councils has severely strained relations, Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest says.

“Of course people have had their fingers burnt by the three waters conversation, feeling that the Government wasn’t prepared to listen to local ideas early enough or deep enough,” Southgate said.

The three waters proposal involves four super entities taking on water services currently owned by councils, and was pitched as a voluntary process but has since been made mandatory.

“So I guess people are a bit wary and say well that might be the same for the RMA,” Southgate said. “At the end of the day, my position is to get stuck into the thinking about it and design our own future.”

Hauraki District mayor Toby Adams​ co-chairs the local government steering group advising the Government on the RMA reforms. The Government is already acting on council feedback, Adams said.

Tension between councils and the Government is nothing new.

Hauraki mayor Toby Adams co-chairs a local government steering group advising the Government on the RMA reform.

“I can understand the frustration with three waters because it ... didn’t feel like an inclusive process,” Adams said.

“I get their frustration, but it’s got nothing to do with the RMA. My advice to them [councils] is if they want to have input and a say then they should feed that back.”

Southgate said people’s views on the Government’s reforms could influence candidates’ campaigns during this year’s council elections.

Political hopefuls may be tempted to present issues as “black and white” when they aren’t, she said.

“It [reforms] might hurt some of the current mayors and councillors that are taking a moderate ... approach,” Southgate said.

“People need to be wary of people promising things that they can’t deliver.”

Adams expects some new candidates to use angst over the three waters reform in their election platforms.

“But they wouldn’t have made any difference had they been the current mayor or councillor at the time. Sixty mayors didn’t like the [three waters reform] process and made that known, but it didn’t stop or slow the process.”

Mylchreest expects residents’ frustrations with the three waters reform are more likely to be expressed in the general election rather than this year’s council elections.