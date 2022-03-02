Give us back our beds: Hamilton wants MIQ hotels back as New Zealand borders reopen

Since 2020, 42 per cent of Hamilton’s hotel beds have been used for managed isolation. Pictured is the Distinction Hamilton Hotel.

City leaders want Hamilton’s MIQ hotels urgently freed up as the country rolls out the welcome mat for returning Kiwis.

Hamilton’s push to reclaim its hotel rooms comes as the Government announces fully vaccinated Kiwis travelling from Australia will no longer need to self-isolate from midnight Wednesday.

And, from Friday, the border will reopen to all returning fully vaccinated Kiwis with no need for self-isolation.

Managed isolation will remain for unvaccinated New Zealanders, refugees and some community cases, but the regime will be scaled back, with Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins​ expected to provide more details this month.

The move to free up MIQ rooms can’t come soon enough for Hamilton businesses as the economic impact of the city’s crippling accommodation shortage is revealed.

A new report commissioned by the Hamilton City Council shows that, since 2020, 42 per cent of Hamilton’s hotel beds have been used for managed isolation. Compounding the squeeze, 55 per cent of motel rooms have been taken off the market and used for emergency housing by the Ministry of Social Development.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said at least one of the city’s three MIQ hotels – Distinction Hamilton Hotel, Ibis Hamilton Tainui or Jet Park Hotel Hamilton – need to be returned to the market within the next few months.

“What we don’t want is for Hamilton to be left out when our borders open,” Southgate said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A council-commissioned report found 55 per cent of Hamilton's motel space is being used for emergency housing.

“These MIQ hotels have been lived in full-time with people returning to New Zealand, so they’ll need maintenance and renewal and refreshing. We’ve got to be mindful that they won’t be ready for use the day after they’re not being used for Covid.”

The hotel report, written by Horwath HTL, predicts the city will need an additional 160 hotel rooms and serviced apartment units by 2023, over and above the hotel space presently used for managed isolation. About 850 extra rooms will need to be added to the city’s accommodation offering by 2033 if Hamilton is to maintain an average yearly occupancy rate of about 75 per cent.

Christel Yardley/Stuff At least one of Hamilton's MIQ hotels need to be urgently returned to normal use, mayor Paula Southgate says (file photo).

The report writers also conclude that city motels will continue to be used for emergency housing for several years and some may be permanently repurposed.

Southgate said Hamilton needs one, if not two, new decent-sized four-star plus hotels as well as an increase in the city’s motel offerings.

Feedback from council staff indicates Hamilton’s Claudelands Event Centre has missed out on a “substantial volume” of business due to a lack of accommodation in the city, including a five-day Veterinary Association Congress with 3000 delegates, and a four-day Harcourts Annual Conference featuring 900 delegates.

Stuff Hamilton's lack of accommodation space is hurting the city, says Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams (file photo).

Vanessa Williams,​ general manager of the Hamilton Central Business Association, said the city was lacking accommodation space even before hotels were converted into MIQ facilities.

The loss of events and conferences at Claudelands is having a “huge” city-wide impact on businesses.

“It’s not just about what happens at conferences. It’s the shopping that goes around that, people eating out, taking the opportunity to visit and see different things in a different city,” Williams said.

“As a city we want to have the best chance of attracting people here, and we need more hotel space to meet the demand for when we have those big things.”

Southgate said conversations are happening with potential hotel developers, but those talks remain confidential for now.

Councillor Ryan Hamilton,​ who chairs the council’s economic development committee, said the city’s municipal endowment fund could potentially be used to encourage a hotel development. The fund is valued at $56.3 million.

The Hamilton Hotel Market Situation Report was presented to elected members in November but wasn’t released to the public until this week.

Hamilton is unsure why the report wasn’t shared publicly last year, saying its release could have been left to the discretion of council staff.