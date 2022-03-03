Health strike stopped before more than 700 Waikato DHB staff walk off the job

During the strike, some outpatient clinics, community visits and planned procedures will have to be put off, Waikato DHB says.

The Waikato District Health Board has earned a reprieve, with the Employment Court halting strike action planned for Friday.

The DHB, like others around the country, was bracing for a second staffing blow during the Omicron outbreak: a planned strike involving over 700 staff members.

The pandemic has already affected staffing levels, with the DHB saying late last week that 200 staff were out of action isolating, and twenty of those had contracted Covid-19.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Dr Api Talemaitoga from Cavendish Doctors explains how to test yourself for Covid-19 with a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). It's quick, easy and practically painless.

The Public Service Association (PSA) had issued a strike notice on behalf of allied, public health, scientific and technical professional members for a 24-hour strike starting 6am on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury DHB's $180m bailout: Only CEO can approve new staff

* Waikato DHB merger with Bay of Plenty, Lakes likely in health shakeup

* Waikato DHB and employer failed to keep 'hero' security guard safe, union says



District health boards (DHBs) filed an injunction to the court on Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to stop the strike, in light of pay talks scheduled for next week with the Employment Relations Authority.

In a short judgement on Thursday, Judge Bruce Corkill ruled the strike illegal, on the basis it related to an equal pay-claim which was being negotiated separately.

FILE PHOTO More than 700 Waikato DHB staffers were among those planning to walk off the job for 24 hours on Friday (file photo).

“On that basis, the strikes must be regarded as illegal for present purposes.”

The PSA were expecting 10,000 members in DHBs nationwide to strike “because their employer refuses to offer a fair deal to conclude their collective agreement negotiations”.

The strike would have included allied, public health, scientific and technical professionals, such as those working in laboratories – for example processing Covid-19 tests – and sterilising surgical equipment

A Waikato District Health Board spokesperson said multiple services were expected to be affected by strike action.