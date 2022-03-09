Major revamp for Ibis Hamilton Tainui after isolation facility stint but city 'several years away' from new hotel build

After a stint as a Covid isolation facility, the Ibis Hamilton Tainui will get a three-month refurbishment.

Hamilton will get one of its three managed isolation hotels back following a multimillion-dollar make-over.

The Ibis Hamilton Tainui will cease being used as a managed isolation facility in June and undergo a major three-month refurbishment.

Refreshing the 126-room hotel is expected to cost owner Tainui Group Holdings about $7 – 8 million and comes as Hamilton leaders put out a plea for more hotel beds in the city.

TGH chief executive Chris Joblin​ said the Ibis refresh is timely and expects the 3 ½-star hotel to be back in use by the third quarter of this year.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A plane from Sydney touched down in Auckland on Monday, the first of a number of flights from Australia since the need to go through MIQs for vaccinated Kiwis was lifted.

“[Ibis] was due for refurbishment prior to it going into managed isolation use. We’re spending a fair chunk of money on it, it’s not cheap, but it’s been 12-plus years since it was built, so it was due that anyway.”

Earlier this month, Hamilton City Council released a report detailing the economic impact of the city’s accommodation shortage. Since 2020, 42 per cent of Hamilton’s hotel beds have been used for managed isolation. In addition, 55 per cent of motel rooms have been taken off the market and used for emergency housing by the Ministry of Social Development.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Hamilton needs another major city attraction to justify a new 4-star-plus hotel, says Tainui Group Holdings chief executive Chris Joblin.

The report concluded the city will need an additional 160 hotel rooms and serviced apartment units by 2023. It also noted a lack of city accommodation had cost Hamilton’s Claudelands Event Centre a “substantial volume” of business, including a five-day Veterinary Association Congress with 3000 delegates.

Joblin said Hamilton needs more hotel rooms to meet peak demand, but the city presently lacks a major attraction or events to ensure rooms are consistently occupied throughout the year.

Attractions like the Hamilton Gardens and the soon-to-be-built Waikato Regional Theatre add to the city’s tourism “ecosystem” but ultimately Hamilton needs an attraction equal to Hobbiton or Waitomo Caves.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Ibis Hamilton Tainui, bottom right, will open back up to the public in the third quarter of 2022.

“We absolutely need more hotel capacity ... when those big events or conferences are in town. The issue is you’ve got to fill the hotels in the non-peak times and that’s when the economics get really hard,” Joblin said.

“Whilst we would dearly love another hotel, our view is the economics don’t work. We’re in this sort of in-between zone at the moment. We’ll absolutely get there, but I think it’s several years away.”

Building another 4 ½ -star hotel equivalent to the 217-room Novotel Hamilton Tainui would cost almost $100m. It would also need to have an occupancy rate near 80 per cent and charge rates higher than what is presently paid in the city, Joblin said.

Transitioning Hamilton’s three managed isolation hotels back into public use will present challenges as highlighted by the experience in Auckland where hotel occupancy is expected to fall to about 20 – 30 per cent.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The Government has signalled plans to scale back the country's managed isolation regime.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how businesses operate, with companies more inclined to do virtual meetings and collaborations rather than have staff travel.

Data from the United States and Europe show the accommodation sector hasn’t bounced back to pre-Covid levels.

“The messaging out of Auckland is that not all of the [hotel] suppliers will survive so that’s going to be a challenge – how we as an industry orderly work through bringing the supply back on ... because there’s not the patronage at the moment for all of the hotels in the city,” Joblin said.

The city’s other managed isolation hotels include Distinction Hamilton Hotel and Jet Park Hotel Hamilton.

Joblin said TGH is looking at the option of providing accommodation at the service centre being constructed at the Ruakura Superhub. The company has also looked at the feasibility of putting a hotel at The Base in Te Rapa.

“The economics are probably better at Ruakura. Just around the precinct itself will be the attraction and being close to the expressway. It’s a different clientele, but that will help bring accommodation capacity to the city. The only thing is if you’re out at Ruakura, that may not necessarily help hospitality businesses in the CBD.”