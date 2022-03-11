Fieldays 2022 postponed until November 30

Fieldays, the Waikato region’s annual agricultural trade show, will be delayed five and a half months this year, in a bid to avoid the worst effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New Zealand National Fieldays Society announced on Friday it had “come to the difficult decision” to postpone the 2022 event until Wednesday, November 30.

It will run to Saturday, December 3.

Fieldays 2022 had been scheduled to run from Wednesday, June 15 to Saturday, June 18.

Society chief executive Peter Nation said the decision had not been made lightly, but would ensure it would live up to its full potential.

“We believe this decision will give all attendees, exhibitors, and stakeholders involved some breathing room and confidence during these uncertain times.

“The feedback we have had from our customers is they really want the event to run, it creates much needed economic stimulus and reconnection, that an event the size and scale of Fieldays provides.

“The current Omicron outbreak has meant that resourcing has become a huge issue, with employee absenteeism due to isolation periods and a tight labour market having an impact on all stakeholders involved.

“Plus, the ongoing impact of a delayed global supply chain is having an impact on exhibitors, who are struggling to achieve requisite stock levels for their existing sales, let alone display stock or any new innovations.

“While we could assume or hope an orange traffic light system will have arrived by June, many don’t realise that the build-up of Fieldays commences in April. Around 13,000 contractors come and go in the lead up to the event, building the small city that is Fieldays, which is just not possible under the red traffic light setting.

Fieldays is based at a 114-hectare site at Mystery Creek, 10 minutes from Hamilton and is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere.

It draws people from around the globe – both as exhibitors and visitors. Fieldays Online, launched in 2020 as a world first during Covid-19, attracted 90,455 total visitors and viewership from more than 75 different countries.

Fieldays 2021 drew 132,776 people, becoming the second biggest in the event’s 53-year history.

Fieldays is run by New Zealand National Fieldays Society, a charitable organisation founded in 1968 for the purpose of advancing the primary industries.