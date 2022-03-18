Waipā rates remain 'steady' with 4.3 per cent hike amid rising inflation

Rates in Waipā are increasing by 4.3 per cent for the next financial year.

Residents of the Waipā district are facing a 4.3 per cent rate increase amidst a “dramatically” challenging year.

The Waipā District Council deputy chief executive said keeping the rates relatively steady was no easy feat when set against a “tumultuous” year.

Ken Morris said maintaining the limit set through the Long Term Plan [LTP] was a key priority.

“Since we approved the Long Term Plan in June 2021, the economic climate has changed dramatically,” Morris said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waipā District Council employed two staff members to check recycling bins are being filled correctly (file photo).

“Inflation is driving up prices in record amounts, which in turn could impact the costs and timing of the services we provide to our community.

“We’ve had to take a hard look at our work programmes to identify where we can tighten our belts in order to keep Waipā rates within the limits set in the Long Term Plan.”

Recycling contamination – such as medical waste, oil, and other “undesirables” – continues to be an issue across the district and drive service costs up.

“It’s simply not on,” Morris said. “Our Waipā residents can do better.

“Contamination costs us all, and if we don’t start to rein this in, we might have to change the way we provide the service.”

The council is considering increasing the annual recycling charge, undertaking more recycling audits or reducing the number of collections to offset the increasing cost of disposing of the contaminated materials in the landfill.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Close to $6m will be deferred by one year for the Te Awamutu – Pirongia cycleway du to landowner delays.

Another change to the LTP is deferring $5.28 million for the Te Awamutu – Ngā Roto – Pirongia cycleway by one year to 2022/23, due to delays in achieving landowner agreements for the favoured off-road section.

And the third major change is the timeframe to implement the council’s urban mobility programme – designed to improve connections across Te Awamutu, Kihikihi and Cambridge, due to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency not able to fully fund the requested 51 per cent co-share.

“Council remains committed to delivering the urban mobility programme for our communities, so we will continue to do the preliminary design work for these pathways so we’re ready to go when co-funding becomes available,” Morris said.

A public consultation document sets out the three major changes from the LTP for the annual plan and Waipā Mayor Jim Mylchreest is encouraging residents to read the full draft.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest encouraged the community to get involved.

“I encourage residents who are interested in further detail to take a look at the full document, it’s only 84 pages and it’s all there in the content.”

The council has put together an online webinar series called ‘A Cuppa with your Council’ – to limit interactions and public gatherings during Covid-19 – where people can learn about the draft.

“Our elected members and staff will make a short presentation but the majority of the session caters for questions from our community.

“We want to make sure our community has their say throughout this consultation period, so we’ve taken an innovative approach and created this series in lieu of face-to-face meetings which are simply not socially responsible at this time.”

The series covers the district with events for Ōhaupo, Pirongia, Te Awamutu, Kihikihi, Cambridge and Karāpiro, as well as topic-specific business and rural sector webinars.

“We know our farmers and rural landowners often shoulder larger rate bills due to their larger land size, and we acknowledge that, and we want to talk with them, and hear their questions,” Morris said.

Consultation opens on Friday and will run until April 20.