Neighbours at war: Judge slates club's 'insidious' bullying of adult film actress

Lisa Lewis stood as a candidate for the Hamilton mayoralty in the last local body elections.

Tooted at, egged, trespassed and literally fenced out of her own home.

The management and patrons of the Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club have been chastised by a district court judge for their “insidious” harassment of the club’s neighbour – adult film actress Lisa Lewis.

Lewis, a former Hamilton mayoral candidate, who now works as an entertainer on the OnlyFans online platform, successfully brought a civil case against the club over its staff’s “nuisance” behaviour.

She took the move after the club took issue against the way she was driving in and out of the driveway of the house she rents – which is only accessible through the club’s car park.

The legal action was the culmination of a long-running battle in which, in a reserved judgement, she emerged victorious.

Judge David Cameron awarded her $10,000 in damages – as well as $39,404 in legal costs – which must be paid by the club as penance for causing “considerable stress to Ms Lewis over many months”.

As the court judgement reveals, soon after Lewis brought the action the club counterclaimed for a breach of trespass against her – a move that ultimately was dismissed by the judge.

While there is a grassy accessway for Lewis to gain access to her home, it is not wide enough to accommodate vehicles and, thus, she has to make use of part of the club’s car park to get in and out.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Lisa Lewis ran for the mayor of Hamilton in the 2019 local body elections.

Lewis began renting the house in 2013 and relations between her and the club were, at first, cordial. However, in 2017 a new manager, Ian Morgan, was appointed – and things quickly began to sour.

As the court judgement notes, Morgan and Lewis were already known to each other. She had rented a room from him when he owned the Sails Motel, a tenancy that ended when he told her to leave.

“I am satisfied from the evidence I have heard ... there was a mutual dislike between those two individuals,” the judge wrote.

On several occasions in 2017 Lewis complained to the club about the behaviour of the club’s patrons in the car park, including tooting their horns late at night, as they drove past her house on the way out of the car park.

On one occasion Morgan himself was a tooter. He claimed in court that he had been tooting at a cat. However, no cat could be seen on CCTV footage from that night.

“I have no doubt at all that the pattern of club members tooting the horns of their cars when passing Ms Lewis’ fence has evolved from encouragement by management to do so,” the judge wrote.

“This insidious behaviour was symptomatic of the way the club has dealt with Ms Lewis.”

It wasn’t just tooting. People in the car park also fired fireworks at her front gate and, on one occasion, her house was egged.

“Despite this disharmony, and the problems with the accessway, Ms Lewis has no desire to leave the property,” Judge Cameron noted. “She has three dogs and rightly points out that it is extremely difficult to find a landlord who will agree to keeping dogs on a rental property.”

The allegations of harassment were not all one way. The club’s office manager gave evidence that on one day in October, 2020 she was prevented from leaving the club because Lewis was sitting in the car park in her vehicle with a large dog, revving the engine.

The office manager said the incident had given her nightmares.

Supplied Lisa Lewis is these days operating as an entertainer on the OnlyFans online platform.

Club president Susan McLean signed a trespass notice against Lewis in August 2020, and on November 4, 2020 the club erected quarantine fencing along the length of the accessway, completely preventing her from driving into and out of her property.

The judgement recounts that on that day Lewis had returned home to find the fence blocking her way. She had attempted to manhandle the portion that was in front of her driveway, but it had fallen on her. Lewis told the court that when this happened Morgan and other club employees were standing outside the building, watching and laughing at her.

She called the police, and they ordered the club to remove the fence.

It later turned out that the trespass notice against her had not been issued correctly, the judge said.

“A meeting of the executive committee, properly minuted, was required, and it is clear that such process was not followed.

“It follows that the trespass notice is invalid.”

At the time the notice against her was issued, Lewis had filed with the Disputes Tribunal relating to alleged “wrongful use of the car park by others”.

“I consider that the act of issuing the trespass notice was one of retaliation against Ms Lewis.”

One of the “wrongful uses” raised by Lewis was that the club used to allow the owners of motorhomes to park in the car park overnight, and some of these parked close to her house, allowing them a view inside it.

It was subsequently ascertained the club needed resource consent to allow motorhomers to stay there and, although one was eventually attained in April, 2021, the club was subsequently issued four infringement notices over the length of stays in the car park, and failing to turn their headlights away from neighbouring residences.

Lewis was represented in court by Fraser King, while the club’s counsel was Truc Tran.