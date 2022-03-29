Boy racer who allegedly attacked milk tanker appears in court

The alleged incident happened at the intersection of Orini and Stokes roads about 1.20am on March 18.

A Hamilton teenager charged in connection to an alleged attack on a milk tanker truck that tried to drive through a late night congregation of boy racers has appeared in court.

The 18-year-old appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday, facing charges of intentionally damaging a Volvo truck, the property of Fonterra; disorderly behaviour in a public place; and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a claw hammer.

The intentional damage charge comes with a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Through his counsel Eilidh Hook he was granted interim name suppression and remanded without plea to next appear on April 21.

The alleged incident happened about 1.20am on Saturday, March 18, near the intersection of Stokes and Orini roads in the rural Waikato.

The rural crossroads is a well-known spot for street racers to park up and do burnouts at the weekend.

Videos circulating on social media show a large group of people surrounding a milk tanker apparently attempting to pass through the crowd. A milk valve is open and milk is spilling onto the roadway.

According to police, a “significant” amount of milk was emptied from the tanker onto the road.