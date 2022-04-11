Farmhouse kidnapping trial aborted 'due to Covid-19 reasons'

The alleged kidnapping took place at this farmhouse on Rotokauri Rd one night in January 2021.

A High Court trial in which it is alleged four friends were held captive, beaten, and extorted in a farmhouse near Hamilton has been aborted.

Justice Pheroze Jagose made the decision on Monday morning due to “Covid-19 related reasons”, but instructed media not to elaborate further as it would violate the privacy of those involved.

He told the jury he was “exceptionally sorry”, and acknowledged the time each had put into seeing the trial through to the end.

It was a sudden end for the trial, which was about to begin its sixth day in the High Court in Hamilton, and was set to continue for much of this week and, possibly, the following week.

It is not yet known when a new trial can be scheduled.

Three people were defending charges laid by police in relation to the events that allegedly took place on the night of January 16 and 17 last year.

Troy Mudford, 21, Shannon Jennifer Avery, 39, and Maxine Danielle Mcwaters, 30, each face four counts of kidnapping. Mudford also has charges of assault with a weapon – namely a hammer – aggravated robbery, demanding with menaces, injuring with intent to injure, and threatening to kill.

Avery and Mcwaters are each facing charges of aggravated robbery and Avery also faces a charge of assault with a weapon – namely, a knife.

Earlier in the trial, on Friday afternoon, the mother of one of four alleged victims of an overnight hostage drama near Hamilton has spoken about the moment she took an early morning phone call from her son, desperately asking for money.

“It was Gavin saying he needed money and he was in trouble,” Lynette Clasper told the jury.

“I said ‘No worries. How much?’”

Christine Cornege/Stuff The alleged payment of the $500 "ransom" was made at the entrance of the Hamilton Zoo. (File photo)

According to the Crown case in the trial, her son and his three companions had just endured a night of captivity during which they were beaten, threatened and extorted for money.

Lynette Clasper spoke of how she received a series of texts and phone calls between 6am and 7am that morning, relaying instructions to withdraw money and then deposit it into the account of one of the other alleged victims.

When her attempts at depositing the money proved unsuccessful she was then instructed to head to the entrance of Hamilton Zoo, where she was to hand over the money to someone who would meet her there.

That person turned out to be Brittany Jordan, her son’s partner, who was in the passenger seat of a car belonging to one of her friends. Behind the wheel was a woman she did not know, who had her face obscured by a hood – one of the alleged kidnappers.

Lynette Clasper said she had driven her husband’s work van to the designated rendezvous point. She stretched her arm out of the window of the van and Jordan took it, she said.

“She was shaky. When I handed her the money she was shaking.”

She then returned home.

“I just waited for my son,” she told the jury.

About 35 to 45 minutes later by her reckoning, her son, Jordan and the two other alleged victims arrived at her house in Forest Lake, Hamilton.

They were, she said, “distraught, distressed, really upset”.

Her son had lost his clothing and was dressed only in a T-shirt he had tied over his waist.

Lynette Clasper said the alleged victims were initially reluctant to get the police involved, but after about an hour had agreed to make the call.

Charles Bean is Mudford’s defence counsel, Mcwaters’ lawyer is Melissa James, and Gerard Walsh is acting for Avery.

Under cross-examination by Bean, Lynette Clasper said her son and his friends were shaking and crying when they returned home. “They could not stop cuddling us.”

She said her son had a fresh burn mark on his inside thigh, however she did not notice any blood on him.

“[The other male victim] said he was hit on the back of his head with whatever he was hit with.”

Bernadette Vaili handled the Crown prosecution.