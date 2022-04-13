Fresh thinking urged as Hamilton's half-empty buses burn a hole in ratepayers' pocket

Hamilton’s bus passenger numbers are down about 30 per cent compared to pre-Covid times.

A crippling shortage of bus drivers and a major drop off in passenger numbers is heaping pressure on Hamilton’s bus network.

City leaders were briefed on the situation this week as Waikato Regional Council staff admit they can’t say when the driver shortage will be resolved.

Bus services have been running on a reduced timetable since late February as operator Go Bus struggles with a 20 per cent shortfall in drivers.

“Go Bus are our primary provider and, recruitment wise, they’re doing a big drive on that but also looking into ... immigration options as well,” regional council staffer Andrew Carnell​ told city councillors.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton City Council lands on 4.9 per cent rates hike

* Hamilton City Council to debate ditching vaccine passes at city facilities

* Breaking car dependency best bet to keep Hamilton moving



“But none of this happens overnight, unfortunately.”

Bus drivers are working overtime to keep as many city routes operating as possible, and relief drivers are being used.

Resolving the driver shortage depends on how quickly Go Bus can recruit enough drivers, Carnell said.

The regional council runs the city’s bus network as well as the wider region’s bus services. Hamilton’s bus services cost about $18.2 million to operate yearly and includes more than 90 buses.

SUPPLIED An update on Hamilton's stressed public transport network was given to the city council's infrastructure operations committee on Tuesday.

The driver shortage comes as transport bosses try to revive Hamilton’s public transport network in the wake of Omicron.

Covid lockdowns and pandemic restrictions have caused a “dramatic reduction” in bus patronage, with numbers down about 30 per cent when compared to pre-Covid figures.

“That’s obviously having a knock-on effect in terms of our farebox revenue as well. So that’s putting financial pressure on the regional council,” Carnell said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Hamilton's bus network costs about $18.2 million a year to operate (file photo).

“We typically take about $6 – 7 million worth in fare revenue each year, and we’re down about 40 per cent on that at the moment. That’s a hole that Waikato Regional Council has been wearing through their reserve fund.”

Attracting commuters back into buses will require transport bosses to offer an attractive, easy-to-use service and a big part of that will be providing frequent bus services. A shortage of available drivers has hampered efforts to transition to more frequent services, Carnell said.

City councillor Mark Bunting,​ speaking at the city council’s infrastructure operations committee meeting, said lifting bus patronage in the city requires more money to be spent encouraging people to use buses.

It also requires fresh thinking, Bunting said, noting Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ was once chair of the regional council and the present chairman, Russ Rimmington,​ was once the city’s mayor.

Christel Yardley/Stuff City councillor Mark Bunting wants more money spent on encouraging people to use the bus (file photo).

“So the chair is the mayor and the mayor is the chair.

“What it does draw my attention to is that we’ve been doing the same thing for a long time and expecting a different result,” Bunting said.

His remarks drew a challenge from Southgate who said it’s wrong to claim Hamilton has been “doing the same thing” in regard to public transport.

Hamilton deputy mayor Geoff Taylor​ said the decline in bus patronage is concerning as is the lack of detail around when the city’s buses will be electrified.

“I’m not denying the need for public transport, but I sometimes think we’re on a bit of a public transport ... drive in this council at the moment. It's not a good look when you’re pushing people onto buses that are polluting the atmosphere,” Taylor said.

Carnell said a shift to electric buses requires a big investment in infrastructure.

“The power consumption for charging 100 vehicles overnight is quite phenomenal,” he said.

Bunting said having empty buses move around the city, clogging up roads and pumping diesel fumes into the air, is “creating the very problem they’re trying to solve”.

“Until we can get people to ride the bus, we’re going to be in trouble,” he said.