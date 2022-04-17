Helicopter brought in to combat north Waikato scrub fire

A scrub fire broke out near the Tuakau Bridge-Port Waikato Rd about 11.45am on Sunday.

A helicopter has been brought in to battle a scrub and gorse fire near Te Kohanga in north Waikato.

Fire crews were alerted to the blaze alongside the Tuakau Bridge – Port Waikato Rd about 11.45am on Sunday.

The two-hectare blaze is now contained, with firefighters dampening down hot spots, Fire and Emergency Northern Region shift manager Josh Pennefather​ said.

A digger and helicopter have been brought in to assist fire crews.

READ MORE:

* Far North fire: Fighting Waiharara blaze cost more than $7 million

* Investigation under way after person dies in Dunedin house fire

* Firefighters extinguish grass fire threatening homes at Port Waikato



“Extinguishing the fire may take some time depending on conditions – wind, terrain and water supply,” Pennefather said.

“Because it’s quite close to the road, there’s not going to be any difficulties assessing it and extinguishing it.”

There have been no reports of any structures or lives being threatened by the blaze, Pennefather said.