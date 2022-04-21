WEL Energy Trust boss Garry Mallett leaves role

Garry Mallett has left his role as chief executive of the WEL Energy Trust (file photo).

WEL Energy Trust boss Garry Mallett​ has left the organisation.

Mallett, a former Hamilton city councillor, stepped away from his role as trust chief executive on April 14.

Trust chairperson Mike West​ said Mallett's departure was due to “a change of circumstances”.

“No other details are able to be conveyed as the trust treats all employment related matters with the strictest of confidentiality,” West said.

Stuff visited West at his Frankton business on Wednesday. The majority of his comments were read off a computer screen.

West said the WEL Energy Trust will start a recruitment process to appoint a replacement chief executive. An appointment will be advised accordingly, he said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Wel Energy Trust chairperson Mike West said the trust won't be making any further comments on Mallett's departure (file photo).

Stuff was unable to reach Mallett for comment.

Mallett has served three terms on the Hamilton City Council during two separate tenures. He contested the 2019 election in the city’s east ward but finished tenth, attracting 5632 votes.

He is also a past president of ACT New Zealand and has served as chairman of the WEL Energy Trust.

Mallett’s last stint as city councillor wasn’t without controversy after he reportedly used homophobic slurs before a council committee meeting in 2017 – prompting a complaint from fellow elected member Angela O’Leary.​

Speaking at the time, Mallett said he couldn’t remember making the comments but acknowledged “there’s no reason I wouldn’t have said them”.

He later read a statement in the council chamber apologising for the “light-hearted comments to staff, referring to the unusual use of pink paper for one of the reports”.