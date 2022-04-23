The great Founders art heist - bid to save Hamilton theatre could rob new one of mural

City councillors will be asked to make a call on Tuesday on a proposal to resurrect the disused Founders Theatre.

Major concerns have been flagged with plans to resurrect Hamilton’s disused Founders Theatre, with council management saying they have “little confidence” in the bid.

Supporters of Founders, led by the Theatre of the Impossible Trust (TOTI), have fought a rearguard action to save the theatre from the wrecking ball following its closure in 2016.

And now one of its leaders has raised the prospect of one of the city’s most prized art works – a large-scale Ralph Hotere​ mural – being returned to Founders rather than displayed pride of place in the soon-to-be-built Waikato Regional Theatre.

TOTI's business case to save the 60-year-old theatre will be presented to city councillors on Tuesday, but a staff report raises significant concerns over the ability of the trust to make good on its plans.

READ MORE:

* Theatre face off: Founders' revival threatens Waikato Regional Theatre

* Hamilton City Council puts off Founders Theatre decision, again

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern turns turf on Waikato Regional Theatre build



The report, penned by council senior staffer Sean Murray​ says some costings, such as a $1 million budget to fit-out the theatre’s interior, appears “extraordinarily low”.

“Management have little confidence in the TOTI proposal”, Murray said, and signalled staff’s preference for the site to be converted into a multi-purpose park.

Christel Yardley/Stuff TOTI spokesperson Margaret Evans says the trust can't secure funders for its Founders proposal until after the city council approves it (file photo).

Hamilton City Council has committed $25m to a new regional theatre at the site of the old Hamilton Hotel. Backers of the regional theatre have already raised the alarm over TOTI’s Founders plans, saying it risks undermining the operating model of the new riverside theatre.

Ratepayers’ investment in the new theatre is premised on it operating on a 60:40 community and professional, commercial model.

TOTI spokesperson Margaret Evans​ rejects council management’s appraisal of its Founders business case and suggests undue scrutiny is being applied to the trust’s pitch.

“We are aware that there are those who have been lobbying strongly against our proposal,” Evans said.

TOTI’s business case says rejuvenating Founders will cost $10m and have yearly operating expenses of $500,000 and a projected yearly income of $550,000.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Hamilton's Founders Theatre was shut in 2016 due to health and safety concerns.

Evans said reopening Founders as a venue for community groups and “grass level activities” won’t detract from the regional theatre despite an estimated $150,000 of its yearly income coming from hiring out Founders’ auditorium and meeting room.

“The sort of people that would come to a small auditorium like that are not the groups that are going to want to hire a 1300-seat auditorium,” she said.

“How on earth is this cluster of small community groups in any way a threat to the new regional theatre?”

Evans said Murray did not have the professional background or qualifications to properly assess TOTI’s proposal – an assertion challenged by Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate.​

“I absolutely reject any criticism of staff over this matter, there has been no predetermination,” Southgate said.

Tom Lee/Stuff TOTI need to show proof of a fully-funded business case for Founders, says Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate (file photo).

“Sean [Murray] is a competent general manager, he’s effectively managed events for [council’s events arm] H3 for a long time. I don’t draw into question his advice at all.”

Southgate said the council has received correspondence from other Hamilton arts groups indicating they don’t support Founders being used as a space for performing arts because it could undermine the regional theatre.

Tuesday’s meeting will see the TOTI proposal put in front of the council’s community committee. The committee will be asked to make a recommendation to the full council.

“Councillors have asked for a fully-funded business case from TOTI so the debate will hinge around whether they believe they’ve been provided with that and whether its business case stacks up,” Southgate said.

“The thing is show us the money, show us how you are going to get the money.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Creative Waikato chief executive Jeremy Mayall says civic investment in the performing arts is best used to support existing infrastructure and the Waikato Regional Theatre (file photo).

TOTI argues it can’t formally secure funders until after the council approves its proposal.

Jeremy Mayall,​ chief executive of Creative Waikato, said securing more creative space in the city sounds good, in principle, but the issue has to be looked at strategically.

Creative Waikato is presently developing a performing arts strategy looking at the connections between Hamilton’s key venues and the pathways between them.

The work includes the Riverlea Theatre, Meteor Theatre, Clarence St Theatre and the Waikato Regional Theatre.

“That work isn’t considering Founders as an option because, from what we could tell, from all of the consultation that’s been, that isn’t a realistic scenario,” Mayall said.

“With that in mind, if there was to be more civic investment in the arts, it would be great to see that go towards supporting the existing infrastructure which is doing such good things for the community.”

Mayall said a big part of the reason why philanthropic organisations have invested in the $76.3m regional theatre is because the site will be made available for community use.

The regional theatre is due to be completed in 2024.

In 2020, the council asked for public feedback on Founders. Of 505 submissions, 84 % wanted to remove the theatre and create a multipurpose park.

SUPPLIED An artist's impression of the Waikato Regional Theatre's interior. Hanging on the wall is Hamilton's Ralph Hotere mural.

Included in TOTI’s Founders proposal is a public arts space named the Hotere Gallery.

A large-scale mural by famed New Zealand artist Ralph Hotere​ was commissioned by the city council and the Queen Elizabeth II Arts Council and was unveiled in 1973. It hung in the Founders until its closure and will now be a showpiece feature of the new theatre.

Evans said if Founders is retained, the community needs to debate whether the Hotere mural is returned to Founders.