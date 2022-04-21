Chilly bin found in search for missing fisherman Jason Kauta

The search for missing fisherman Jason Kauta will continue on Friday.

A chilly bin believed to belong to missing fisherman Jason Kauta​ has been found.

Kauta has not been seen since he went out fishing in Tōrere Bay in Ōpōtiki on Sunday morning.

Police were alerted that evening when he failed to return from his trip.

A Coastguard aircraft spotted an “item of interest” on Moutohorā/Whale Island while carrying out an aerial search on Thursday, a police statement said.

Due to sea conditions, a drone was deployed and found a 100 litre white chilly bin washed up on the island’s shoreline. It’s understood the chilly bin belongs to Kauta.

LANDSAR personnel and Surf Life Saving crew will resume the search for Kauta along the coastline on Friday.

Members of the public living on the shoreline from Tōrere through to Maketū are asked to report any sightings of a red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow life jacket.