Search for missing fisherman Jason Kauta suspended

The search for missing fisherman Jason Kauta is expected to continue next week.

The search for missing fisherman Jason Kauta​ has been suspended for the weekend.

Kauta has not been seen since he went out fishing in Tōrere Bay in Ōpōtiki on Sunday morning.

Members of the Whakatāne Land Search and Rescue carried out a land-based search of the coastline from Toatoa through to Matatā on Friday.

A fishing rod belonging to Kauta was discovered on Tirohanga Beach, while a white chilly bin lid belonging to Kauta was found washed up on Moutohorā/Whale Island on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Chilly bin found in search for missing fisherman Jason Kauta

* Family of missing fisherman appeal to public to help in search



Given where the items have been found, there is concern Kauta's boat may have sunk, a police statement said.

Search efforts to locate Kauta are expected to continue next week, depending on weather conditions.

Members of the public living on the shoreline between Tōrere through to Maketū are asked to report any sightings of a red tote fuel container, fishing rods, wooden oars and a yellow life jacket.