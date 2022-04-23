Tainui Group Holdings bosses issue apology after staffer's 'inappropriate' comments surface online

Tainui Group Holdings chief executive Chris Joblin has issued an apology after comments by a TGH staffer caused offence to tribal members.

Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) bosses have issued an apology after video footage surfaced of one of its staffers making “inappropriate” comments about tribal members.

TGH is the business arm of Waikato-Tainui and serves as the kaitiaki (guardians) of the tribe's commercial interests.

The company issued an apology late Friday after video footage surfaced on social media of an unidentified TGH staffer making remarks about tribal members.

During the 44-second video, a male staffer tells an audience that the company was set up about 30 years ago to manage the commercial assets of Waikato-Tainui.

“Our job is to return a distribution to tribal members each year and that’s pretty much all they care about,” he says.

The video of his comment, shared on Facebook, sparked outrage and shock.

"He truly does not care about the people of Waikato-Tainui," one social media user wrote. Others commented on how it was a "disgusting" and "disappointing” remark.

TGH chief executive Chris Joblin and TGH chair Hinerangi Raumati-Tu’ua​ said they were aware the video was being circulated and had caused offence to tribal members.

“The comment in the video by a member of our team is inappropriate and does not reflect who we are at Tainui Group Holdings or what we believe,” the pair say in a statement.

SUPPLIED Hinerangi Raumati-Tu'ua chairs the board of Tainui Group Holdings.

“We unreservedly apologise for any offence and mamae that this comment has caused. The kaimahi in question is a highly valued member of our team who is making a significant contribution. The wording he has used is not what he believes and he deeply regrets the hurt that this has caused.”

The video also records the staffer saying TGH is working to create intergenerational wealth for the tribe “and the ability for the tribe to be able to look after future generations, not just the next 10 years, but the next 100 years”.

One of TGH’s showpiece projects is the soon-to-be-opened Ruakura Superhub on Hamilton’s eastern fringe. The superhub aims to transform the movement of freight in the upper North Island and, once fully developed, will take in 490 hectares.