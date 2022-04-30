Obituary: Barry Charles Prior, JP, MNZM, 1930-2022

When Barry Prior climbed the 22 steps to my place of business he was in his 90th year. His spry, wiry frame betrayed a veteran of my own sport, squash racquets, a code he had played well into his 60s. His face was open and cheerful, he smiled often and broadly, spoke with confidence and knew exactly what he wanted. Barry had the manner of one who mixed easily. I felt that we had an instant rapport.

Many felt that way about Barry Prior. A Hamilton accountant for just over half a century, a man of church and family, he was of the generation where service to the community was an expectation. It was an expectation he met and then some. A Jaycee, a Justice of the Peace, a Freemason, his contributions to the fields of medicine, education and local government were vast and widespread. As befitting his profession, he was meticulous in his planning. Barry squeezed a lot into his 91 years, retaining his sharp intelligence and warm wit until the last.

Barry Charles Prior was born 25 September, 1930, in Wairoa, the first born and only son of Charles Prior and Joyce Prior (nee Coker). His early years were spent in the small settlement of Tuai, near Lake Waikaremoana, in Te Urewera, where his father worked at the newly-opened Tuai Hydro-Electric Power Station.

At age ten, Barry had an epiphany. Comparing the relative merits of the Prior car - a 1935 Hillman 10 - with that driven by his Uncle Don, an accountant, he made a definitive decision about his vocational future.

SUPPLIED Fishing at the Prior family bach on Lake Tarawera was a pastime Barry Prior enjoyed.

In 1942, when Charles was transferred within the Electricity Department, the family shifted to Hamilton. Barry completed his primary education at Hamilton East School before enrolling at Hamilton High School, the future Hamilton Boys' High. Following the example of Uncle Don, bookkeeping class was a priority.

If there was any deviation from the accountancy dream it came in the mid-1940s, when Barry flirted with the idea of a career in commercial art. A love of drawing expressed itself in the copying of Minhinnick cartoons and in the sketching of likenesses of wartime heroes Winston Churchill and Bernard Montgomery. At a shop where he worked after school and on weekends, Barry drew a surreptitious 'V for Victory' sign, a piece of patriotic graffiti that was perhaps the sole rebellious act he was ever to be guilty of.

Barry finished high school having already completed the best part of his professional accounting qualifications and Chartered Institute of Secretaries exams. He took a job as a store clerk with the Europa Oil Company in Frankton whilst attending night school to complete his accounting education, including the ever-challenging cost accounting.

SUPPLIED Barry Prior was a keen gardener, able to grow enough produce to make the household almost self-sufficient.

In 1949 Barry began the key relationship of his professional life when he accepted a job with Trevor Baron, a war veteran who was establishing an accountancy practice in Hamilton. By 1951 he was fully qualified and soon became a partner in the firm of Baron & Prior. The association with Trevor Baron was sustained through sundry mergers from the late 1970s onwards until eventually the business became part of KPMG. In 1990 Barry established his own firm with Trevor Blackburn, which became Prior Blackburn Chartered Accountants, where he worked until his retirement at the age of seventy.

The year 1956 was seminal for Barry. He married Janette Church. The union was to last 61-and-a-half years. Barry and Janette had four children. However hard he worked, family was central to Barry. He ensured he was home every night for dinner, taking an equal part in bathing and bedtime rituals, before often returning to the office. In the words of his eldest daughter, "he was always there when it mattered".

Also in 1956, Barry joined Hamilton Jaycees. In both leadership skills taught and basic voluntary ethic, Jaycees provided a template for a lifetime of service. The first major project Barry was involved with was clearing scrub at Hamilton Lake to create the first children's playground there, with all labour and materials donated. Although the resulting facility has been upgraded many times in the intervening six and a half decades, two concrete cars created at the playground's inception remain to this day.

SUPPLIED In 2006, Barry Prior was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for "services to the community". He’s pictured receiving it from then Governor-General Sir Anand Satyanand.

By 1961 Barry was the president of his Jaycee chapter and of a mind to lead a community project of real significance. He was at the forefront of a fundraising and lobbying campaign to acquire a Cobalt 60 machine for Waikato Hospital, with the goal of establishing a purpose built cancer treatment unit. Against opposition from central government, the Auckland Cancer Society and even radiologists, he rallied 24 Jaycee chapters to the cause across the Waikato and Bay of Plenty, eventually resulting in the raising of seventy-five thousand pounds. The Waikato Cancer Society was formed to administer the resulting new unit, with Barry its inaugural president. Years later he was elected president of the New Zealand Cancer Society, becoming only the second non-medical person to hold the position.

Barry served on the PTA and Boards of Governors of his children's schools. In the 1970s he served two terms on Hamilton City Council. He was later a member of the Central Waikato Electric Power Board, the Braemar Hospital Trust and the Lake Tarawera Ratepayers Association. He was also a Justice of the Peace. In 1989 he joined the Freemasons, rising to the position of Master of his Lodge - akin to its president - in May 1995 and subsequently attained the rank of Past Grand Standard Bearer in the Grand Lodge.

In the 2006 Queen's Birthday Honours Barry was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for "services to the community".

SUPPLIED Produce was always cultivated in neat rows in Barry Prior’s garden.

In retirement Barry indulged and furthered his many recreational interests. A lover of music, he and Jan travelled throughout New Zealand and Australia on Operatunity tours. A keen gardener, able to grow enough produce to make the household almost self-sufficient, arranged and cultivated in neat rows, he demonstrated as much patience as aptitude when holding a fishing rod, sustaining a record of eight hours’ investment per trout caught at the Prior family bach on Lake Tarawera. The lake also provided a means to swim and to water ski, the latter last enjoyed at age eighty-three. Always fit and active, squash gave way to lawn bowls in Barry's seventh decade. At 88, he set a new age record for zip-lining at the Bryce Resort in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley, USA. At 90, he could walk around Hamilton Lake in good time.

Woodturning was another significant feature of Barry's later years. Given a lathe for his 40th birthday, Barry joined the Hamilton Woodturners Club in 1990 and refined his skills in Wintec classes in the early 2000s. He produced "challenging and exquisitely detailed" work until the end of his life.

SUPPLIED Barry Prior joined the Freemasons in 1989, rising to the position of Master of his Lodge, and later attained the rank of Past Grand Standard Bearer in the Grand Lodge.

Barry was a gregarious and hospitable man, adept at debate and public speaking, who sustained a close, loving relationship with each member of his large family, never more so than in his declining months.

Barry Charles Prior died 13 April, 2022. He is survived by his four children and their respective partners, 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.