Unity, grief, resilience, and aroha feature in dreamy impressionist art show

Star Gossage, pictured at the opening of her exhibition He Tangata The People at the NZ Portrait Gallery, Wellington. She is in front of her work Pah Paintings 1-4, 2014 -2015.

A collection of more than 30 dreamy impressionist paintings by acclaimed artist Star Gossage opens this weekend at Hamilton’s Waikato Museum.

Spanning a 20-year period, Star Gossage: He Tangata The People is the first major survey of artworks by the Pākiri-based painter (Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Ruanui) who lives and works on her family’s ancestral land.

Hamilton will be the final stop for the exhibition, which is on tour from the NZ Portrait Gallery Te Pūkenga Whakāta in Wellington, before the works are returned to various organisations and private collections that have loaned them out.

The exhibition highlights Gossage’s use of portrait and figure in the landscape, and expresses the view that people are bound by wairua, whenua, whakapapa and whānau – spirit, land, ancestry and family.

In portraying her day-to-day reality, themes of unity, grief, resilience, and aroha (love) emerge.

At the exhibition’s original opening in Wellington in 2020, Gossage said the sometimes-shadowy, spiritual figures that featured in her works often manifested naturally.

“They're not of anyone in particular. It's more universal. I feel a particular feeling, that's what I paint. It's expressed through people.”

Those feelings are moments that affect her or mean something to her. They are not the same all the time, but Gossage there is something similar in them.

"I guess that's just me - my own character, me navigating my life. I've had pretty bad depression in my life. Sadness, happiness. All that filters through in those paintings."

The nonspecific identities from her unconscious or her feelings meant the painting process was often emotional.

“It's my everyday life. Sometimes I'd go away with cousins to a beach, feel really emotional at the images I see in my mind, then come back and paint them.”

NZ Portrait Gallery director Jaenine Parkinson said Gossage worked from “a wahine-centred perspective, celebrating women’s ability to bring life and to weave and hold together the social fabric of community.

“Her paintings also express the excruciating beauty and colour of where [she] is from, and of the people in her life.

“It is a privilege to host this exhibition showcasing the strength of Māori women painters and contemporary personal views of whānau and community.

A public talk by renowned gallerist and art dealer Tim Melville at the gallery at 11am on Saturday would provide further insight into the works.

“Known for championing Māori, Pasifika and indigenous Australian artists, Tim is a personal friend of Star’s,” museum director Liz Cotton said.

“He’ll be sharing how they met and started working together, as well as discussing some of her beautiful works in this exhibition.”

The exhibition features more than 30 paintings as well as installations of painted boxes and ceramics, covering 20 years of Gossage’s artistic practice.

The exhibition runs until July 17 and entry is free.