Burglar gang, youngest 7, caught in night-time toy raid at shopping centre

The Farmers department store at the Chartwell Shopping Centre was targeted by the four child burglars aged seven, 10, 11 and 12 years old.

Police say they are shocked after four children, one just 7 years old, were caught attempting to steal from a Hamilton shopping centre in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Multiple alarm activations alerted the police to the break-in at the Chartwell Shopping Centre about 1am.

Staff arrived to find the four children, aged 7, 10, 11 and 12, at the scene holding stolen toys and other goods, police said in a statement.

The 11-year-old ran off after seeing the police, however they chose not to pursue him and stayed with the other three remaining youngsters.

In his attempt to flee, the boy had fallen approximately eight metres to the ground, injuring his arm.

Police staff found him shortly after and provided immediate first aid. The child was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

One of the stores targeted by the youths was the Farmers department store in the upstairs section of the complex.

Store management were unavailable to respond to Stuff inquiries.

“The children had been referred to Youth Aid Services and would be followed up by our youth engagement teams,” Hamilton city area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said.

“It is important to note that resolving this type of youth offending is an issue that does not fall solely on police.

“This is a social and community issue and parents have a responsibility to know where their children are and to ensure they are safe.

“We need our communities to work alongside us and partner agencies to support and steer young people down a better path.”

Waikato police had set up a dedicated team to investigate such offending, and there a detective was investigating the full circumstances of the Chartwell raid.

Business owners that wanted to talk to police about such offending were welcome to get in touch, McBeth said.

“We understand the distress it can cause, we hear your frustrations, and we can help to provide advice on protecting your business.

“We also encourage all members of the public to report suspicious activity immediately via 111, as this can help us to respond in a timely manner and hold all offenders to account.”