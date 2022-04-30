Return of the King: former Hamilton mayor eyes seat in the Beehive

Former Hamilton mayor Andrew King is eyeing a return to politics. He wants to stand as National's candidate in Hamilton West.

Former Hamilton mayor Andrew King​ is planning a return to politics – this time as a National MP.

The one-term mayor wants to contest the Hamilton West electorate and has put his name forward to the National Party.

King served two terms on the Hamilton City Council, including a three-year stint as mayor. He stood for re-election in 2019 but was defeated by rival Paula Southgate.​

Almost three years on, King says he wants to serve the public again.

“I feel like I have more to give,” King told Stuff.

“I have a business background and, as mayor, I made the hard calls not to borrow more money. Instead, we focused on bringing in enough money, so the council could pay its way.

Stuff Former National MP Tim Macindoe, right, lost the Hamilton West electorate to Labour's Dr Gaurav Sharma in 2020.

“I believe in a strong economy while being compassionate to our vulnerable. That’s what I tried to do as the mayor and that’s what I want to do in central government as well.”

A highlight of King’s mayoral tenure was the opening up of Peacocke thanks to a sizeable Government investment.

King joined the National Party shortly after losing the mayoralty. He said party leader Christopher Luxon​ has given National much needed direction.

“He has brought hope to the National Party whereas before there was little hope.”

King approached National’s Hamilton West electoral chairperson during the past summer and expressed interest in standing. He’s been told one other person has also put their name forward.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Andrew King lost the Hamilton mayoralty to Paula Southgate in 2019 (file photo).

Official nominations have not yet opened. King expects party delegates to choose a candidate at the start of 2023.

Tim Macindoe​ served four terms as National’s MP for Hamilton West and lost the seat to Labour’s Gaurav Sharma​ in 2020.

The seat of Hamilton West was first contested in 1969. Since then, only one sitting MP – the late Sir Leslie Munro – has retired from the seat.

Hamilton West is regarded as a bellwether seat, a place where candidates’ fortunes ebb and flow with the prevailing political tide. In 16 of the past 18 elections, the candidate who has won Hamilton West has belonged to the party that has gone on to form the Government.

King said Hamilton West is winnable.

Tom Lee/Stuff Andrew King presents Paula Southgate with Hamilton's mayoral chains as former council chief executive Richard Briggs, left, looks on (file photo).

“I would never have put my name forward if National was holding the seat. I’m not suggesting Tim [Macindoe] hasn’t done a good job. I’m making myself available for the seat because it’s a vacant seat.”

Stuff was unable to reach Macindoe for comment.

King said he has ministerial ambitions.

“I believe the Waikato needs a strong person to be speaking for our region, to bring favour to our region.

“As mayor, the council supported me to bring in the funding from central government to open up Peacocke which had been talked about for 30 years. We need people in high positions of influence to remind the Government that the Waikato is an extremely prosperous place, and it needs to be recognised and looked after.”

Since leaving local government, King has been running his own business interests, including Kings Finance.

He has ruled out a return to council politics.