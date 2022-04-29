A dozen new Kāinga Ora homes to be built in Te Kuiti

This patch of bare land in central Te Kuiti will become home to the new Kainga Ora development.

About a dozen “much-needed” new state homes will soon be built on a vacant site in central Te Kuiti.

The joint initiative by Kāinga Ora and the Waitomo District Council, under which the Government department will buy a vacant 3083sqm site in Lawrence St from the council, was announced on Friday.

The site had previously been unoccupied and would now have the double benefit of being developed to provide the new homes, as well as allowing surrounding landowners to develop their previously land-locked sites.

Kāinga Ora’s Waikato regional director Mark Rawson said he was thrilled by the opportunities the partnership would enable.

“Today is really exciting news for Te Kuiti and the start of delivering new public housing for the first time since the 1990s.

“Depending on the consenting process, our plans are to deliver 11 to 13 new homes on the site, with work expected to start late this year or early next, and aiming for the homes to be ready for whānau to move in around mid-2024.

“It’s a great example of organisations working together to deliver housing for our communities.”

With 63 people on the housing register in Waitomo, the homes would go some way to meeting the urgent need in the area.

“What is particularly special about this site, is not only will the site be used for much-needed new state homes, but developing this land provides the base infrastructure including a new road and services to assist with unlocking housing opportunities for the neighbouring six Māori-owned land blocks.”

“We’re committed to keeping the community up-to-date on this development, and we look forward to sharing more detailed plans with neighbours and the community in the coming months.”

Rawson said there was more to come for Te Kuiti.

“We’re doing the investigative work to upgrade some of our older homes, and we have other opportunities under way to deliver more new housing. We will keep the community updated as these opportunities are confirmed.

“We have achieved so much with this initiative,” Waitomo mayor John Robertson said

“Most importantly, we have enabled six land-locked owners to gain access to their land. For years they have patiently waited for council to take the action we have today.”

The housing land was adjacent to Te Kuiti Kohanga Reo and close to Centennial Park Primary School. It should be lived on and nurtured, not left unoccupied, he said.

“Thirdly, we have found a partner with Kāinga Ora and a supporter with Te Puni Kokiri.

“This is the best of council, community, and central government working together.”

Robertson was looking forward to work starting, and pleased with the results of the partnership.

“Thank you to everyone involved.

“It's taken two years, but we've got there. Now let's get the houses built.”