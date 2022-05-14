The bashfulness-busting power of playing another person

He’s best known for clobbering orcs with an axe, but the man who played Gimli the dwarf in the Lord of the Rings movies is now a warrior in a couple of new campaigns.

One is raising funds for the new Waikato Regional Theatre. The other is using the power of drama to help young people overcome introversion and chronic shyness.

An interview with John Rhys-Davies cannot really be described as an interview with John Rhys-Davies. It’s more like having an audience with John Rhys-Davies.

Supping on a coffee on the front deck of his home in Glen Murray that overlooks the murky waters of Lake Whangape, the Rings star is joyfully waxing eloquent and profuse on all things theatrical.

And rightly so. He is one of several luminaries of the stage and screen lending their support to Momentum Waikato’s just-launched Share the Stage initiative, which aims to get the new Waikato Regional Theatre opening completely debt-free in about April, 2024.

It may come as a surprise to some that the man who played Gimli the Dwarf in the Rings films and Indiana Jones’ ally Sallah in Raiders of the Lost Ark – among many other roles – is a big fan of Hamilton. His daughter attends school in Cambridge and, now firmly ensconced in his rural locale, he spends a lot of time in “the capital of the Waikato and the future capital of New Zealand”.

A few prompting questions set the wheels in motion and Rhys-Davies is quickly delivering a spiel that could easily be mistaken for a well-rehearsed onstage soliloquy.

Christel Yardley/Stuff John Rhys-Davies is a master raconteur, as Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate - pictured here at the launch of the Share the Stage campaign, will likely attest.

“Why do we need a theatre? Well, because all great cities create and build culture. And you cannot have a culture without a theatre. Whether it’s for music, or for professional plays, for amateur plays, or for just bringing people in and seeing the magic of live theatre. I think it’s a marvellous thing.

“I commend especially all those donors who put up so much money, and join with you, I would imagine, in begging other people to make some sort of donation to this. Very important.”

The new theatre would be a very important facility for the education of the region’s younger citizens, he said.

“Everyone should be prepared to get up and speak to an audience. It should be part of our education. And that’s one of the great benefits of learning drama in school. When I talk to young people, I try to emphasise a cure for the real problem. The problem is shyness.

“Actually, we are all shy. I covered my shyness as a young boy with bravado. With public defiance. With all of those things. Ego can also sometimes express itself, particularly in a very clumsy way.

“What is shyness? Shyness is the belief that when you enter a room full of strangers, or people you don’t know, that they are all looking at you and judging you.

Tom Lee/Stuff He was the staunchest member of The Fellowship of the Ring. Now John Rhys-Davies is a staunch supporter of the new Waikato Regional Theatre in Hamilton.

“But that room full of strangers is also a room full of shy people who are thinking that you are judging them. So seize on that, and assume that whenever you are in the company of strangers that they are all shy.

“And what do you do then? Well, you fall back on good manners. What are good manners? Good manners is not just knowing which knife and fork to use, although that may be helpful if you are dining with a cannibal, for instance. The heart of good manners is the art of making strangers feel comfortable, and at ease.

“Once you have made people feel at ease you can do almost anything. It’s so important that we teach children to do this. And one of the ways [we do that] is ... having to play at being another person.

“Sometimes it's easier to speak other people’s words than our own, because we have not yet got the vocabulary or the experience.”

Tom Lee/Stuff "Assume that whenever you are in the company of strangers that they are all shy."

And what have been the most memorable or vital of these other people’s words that he has spoken?

“The most filled with life? I would think Gimli. Probably Sallah in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones. But there were one or two others along the line. Some of them never got out.”

One of these was a grizzly bear-themed film in the mid 1980s called Predator.

“That never got out. It was catastrophic ... the whole thing folded and bills were left. The producer ended up going to prison.

“I played a character in that who I thought was great fun: The French-Canadian trapper who takes on” – and at this point Rhys-Davies voice takes on a hushed, awed tone – “The Ogre ... the devil bear”.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times 27042022 News Photo: TOM LEE/STUFF - New Zealand based actor and John Rhys-Davies is a staunch supporter of the new Waikato Regional Theatre

It is pointed out that this trapper sounds a wee bit like Robert Shaw’s character in Jaws.

“Funny you should mention Shaw. Shaw was also an old boy of [my old school] Truro School, in Cornwall.”

The ensuing, wide-ranging conversation is a series of anecdotes about actors, with one of the greatest being, in Rhys-Davies estimation, Peter O’Toole.

“I still have a pair of Peter O’Toole’s socks [that he loaned me] ... Peter had it all. He had the voice. He had the intelligence. Real intelligence. Actors can get by with actors’ intelligence, but not all good actors have real intelligence. And he was the best raconteur I ever knew.”

Rhys-Davies isn’t a half-bad raconteur himself. Given that much of his acting oeuvre is in the field of fantasy and science fiction, much of his raconteuring takes place on stage at conventions like Armageddon Expo and it’s ilk.

Tom Lee/Stuff "All these people dressed up as Captain Kirk or something like that. Why canât they get a proper life?"

“The fans have had the biggest effect on me,” he says. “If I have changed, I hope I have changed slightly for the better. And if I have, it is because of going to fan conventions.”

His enthusiasm for such enthusiasts was somewhat lacking in the early days.

“The first fan convention I went to I got told: ‘You gotta come. You gotta promote the show’ and all that sort of thing. Oh god, what the hell do I want to do this sort of thing for? All these people dressed up as Captain Kirk or something like that. Why can’t they get a proper life?

“And I went, and slowly I realised that they do have a real life. And some of those lives are immensely rich. And you meet real heroes.

“You meet the tired, exhausted mid-40s woman who has brought up and devoted her life to a child who cannot speak ... You meet proud fathers who bring along a little boy who is blind. And you see him listen and use his imagination as you talk. You can see him picturing in his mind these things.”

Tom Lee/Stuff "I suddenly realised that my destiny â because, of course, we all have a destiny â my destiny was to be the greatest living playwright.â

Rhys-Davies said his own imagination was fired up when he got his first experiences in the world of acting and theatre in the mid-1950s.

“My parents left England and went out to Africa, and so from 4 to 9 [years old] I grew up in Africa. I was a wild colonial boy.”

By the time he turned 10, Rhys-Davies was “dispatched to a minor boarding school in England, to which I have never really confessed my real indebtedness: Truro School​”.

“Cornwall in those days had no local theatres. There was The Minack​, for amateurs and things like that. Very few touring companies came down to Cornwall – so the Truro School play was a cultural event. We did about eight performances and filled the school hall for the best part of a week. In those days it took its drama seriously.

SUPPLIED The Share the Stage fundraising campaign will ensure the Waikato Regional Theatre opens on schedule and totally debt-free.

“And the very first play that I saw as a little boy of 11 – an unhappy, rebellious, delinquent schoolboy – was Oedipus Rex. When Oedipus comes on at the beginning of that second act, having put his eyes out and the egg yolk running down his cheeks I felt an experience that I never had before.

“I left the play and ventured into the seniors’ library ... and I found there Aristotle on Tragedy. Tragedy then, is the imitation of an action, complete and not narrated in language enhanced by distinct and varying means, and through pity and fear effecting its purgation of these emotions.

“I learnt it then, I remember it now: I had experienced pity and fear. And I suddenly realised that my destiny – because, of course, we all have a destiny – my destiny was to be the greatest living playwright.”

And at this point Rhys-Davies erupts with laughter.

“Well, I may have been slightly deflected, but I’m working at it! I’m working at it! I’m still a work in progress.

“So they put me in a play and found I was good. And then I discovered Shakespeare. So I did Ulysses in Troilus and Cressida. I did Volpone in Ben Jonson’s Volpone.​ I did Othello. And in Shakespeare I found the language with which to express my adolescent rage.

“So since I decided I was going to be the world’s greatest playwright, I obviously had to read English. I was hoping to do it at Cambridge, actually, but ... I got rather drunk instead and failed the interview rather dismally.

“I got offered a number of places, but the University of East Anglia was brand new. [I was] one of the first 105 undergraduate and graduate students combined. I put up the pitch from the very first day I arrived there: ‘Dramatic Society. Anyone interested in forming a dramatic society please get in touch with...’

The appeal was answered.

“And then I cornered all the best parts for myself for a year or two.

“I also managed to do some amateur acting at a lovely little theatre in Norwich, which had a very long-standing, really good amateur tradition.

“I got to do Hedda Gabler, I got to do Timon of Athens ... And afterwards, after I graduated, I married and was waiting for my wife to finish her degree in Russian, so I taught for a year and then thought: Well, how do I get into the theatre properly?

“Well, I’ve got to get to drama school, I suppose.”

There was only one major drama school in the United Kingdom: The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Unbeknown to Rhys-Davies, the school was, at that time, receiving 22,000 applications a year for 21 places a term.

“Of course, I sailed in. Ignorance is such a great quality in a young person. Sometimes it just helps you along. If you really knew the odds, you wouldn’t attempt things.”

After leaving RADA, he started work at the Belgrade Theatre [in] Coventry, initially in a production of [Agatha Christie’s] Murder at the Vicarage.

“I had seven weeks out of work in the first five years – and that was only because I hated pantomimes. Who really wants to have hard-boiled sweets thrown at you?”

Note for New Zealand readers: Youngsters in the audience being allowed to throw sweets at the performers is an inexplicable tradition of British pantomimes.

“I’m delighted to say that I’m still learning,” Rhys-Davies says, referring not just to his acting career. “It’s such fun. It doesn’t matter what the subject is.

“There are days that go by, if you are not careful, days when you don’t hear anything new. And that’s why you have to read things like Times Literary Supplement. Or New Scientist.

“And, of course, the Waikato Times ... Any paper called the Times.”