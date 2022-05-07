'Unfinished business' reignites Tim Macindoe's political ambitions

Tim Macindoe has put his name forward to stand as National's candidate in Hamilton West (file photo).

A desire to complete unfinished business has driven Tim Macindoe​ to resurrect his political career.

Macindoe wants to stand as National’s candidate in Hamilton West – a seat he’d previously held for four terms – and will go up against former Hamilton mayor Andrew King​ for the nomination.

The former MP has been rumoured as a possible contender for Hamilton’s mayoralty and isn’t ruling out a future stint in local government.

“It’s been flattering that a few people have suggested to me that perhaps I should have a look at the mayoralty,” the 61-year-old said.

“I’m not ruling out a bid for local body government at some stage in the future but, for now, my focus is on trying to get back into parliamentary politics.”

Macindoe lost the seat of Hamilton West in 2020, capturing 6267 fewer electorate votes than Labour’s Dr Gaurav Sharma.​ He’s since taken up an ambassador’s role with philanthropic organisation Momentum Waikato.

“After a bruising defeat in 2020 I just wanted to give myself time to have a complete break and I also wanted to throw myself completely into my role with Momentum,” Macindoe said.

“But I’m a bit of a terrier in that I want to finish the jobs that I’m associated with, and I feel the parliamentary option is the way to get those things across the line.”

Macindoe’s list of unfinished business includes advocating for a Waikato medical school, getting the Southern Links transport project underway, pushing for an extension of the Waikato Expressway through to Tauranga, and addressing traffic bottlenecks across Hamilton West.

Like fellow Hamilton West hopeful King, Macindoe has ministerial aspirations, having already served as a minister outside Cabinet under former National leader Bill English. He’s also served as National’s senior whip.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Former Hamilton mayor Andrew King wants to stand for National in the Hamilton West electorate (file photo).

Macindoe said his 2020 election defeat was less about voters wanting to get rid of him and more of a reflection of the nation’s mood. Hamilton West is regarded as a bellwether seat, with the winning candidate typically belonging to the party that goes on to form the Government.

A recent political poll by Newshub/Reid Research shows National on 40.5% and Labour on 38.2%.

“Hamilton West will always be close if the two main parties are close in polling,” Macindoe said.

“Back in 2020, we’d had another change in leader, National started tanking in the polls, and it was all over rover in Hamilton. I had to go out and campaign every day knowing that, deep down, I didn’t have a dog’s show. This time I’d like to think I definitely have got a chance if I’m chosen to be the candidate.”

Macindoe said National Party delegates will choose a candidate for Hamilton West by at the end of the year or by early 2023.