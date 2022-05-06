Retiring mayor made 'nasty piece of trash' comment in exchange with online detractor

More work is needed to ensure online safety after a harmful exchange between a Waikato mayor and a constituent, says the Minister of Internal Affairs.

The incident occurred last weekend on a private Tokoroa community Facebook page after an announcement of South Waikato mayor Jenny Shattock’s retirement was made.

Under the post, a constituent commented: “Good she doesn’t know shit anyway lol.”

Shattock, who will retire later this year, replied in a now-deleted message thread: “What a nasty piece of trash.”

Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti says no one should be engaging in harmful online activity including public officials.

Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti says no one should be engaging in harmful online activity including public officials.

“Wearing all my Ministerial delegations, I am working to ensure that more work is done to try and make New Zealanders safe online.”

After 24 years in politics, Shattock is stepping away.

"As an elected member who has worked hard to help my community for the last 24 years and to have people abuse that work so viciously, I am very concerned about how we are going to encourage the next generation of leaders coming in to serve their community,” she says.

“With the changing face of local government and increased demands on elected members, and now the viciousness of people's personal comments on social media, it is a huge concern to all of us."

SUPPLIED People whose job puts them in the public eye probably face a greater level of scrutiny in their interactions, Netsafe’s Sean Lyons says.

Online safety watchdog Netsafe says no one should have to suffer harm as a result of their interactions with people online.

“That is an outcome that I think we all want to avoid,” Netsafe’s Sean Lyons said.

“People who are in the public eye as part of the job they do, are probably already open to a greater level of scrutiny in terms of how they interact with us all, be that online or offline, and so it is probably true that their behaviour may be held to a higher level of account by the general public, especially if they occupy public office of some sort.”

Lyons said technology plays an increasingly important role in our lives, but if we experience harm as a result of these everyday activities, this could begin to have an impact on individuals but also on how we function as a nation.

“No one should have to suffer harm online, and none of us should be able to justify creating harmful content based on the views or role of a particular individual.

“We have seen on many occasions that this can lead to situations where individuals may be involved in public conversations where the tone and content of those discussions may be more heated or contentious by the nature of the subjects, and that can lead to potentially harmful conversations or other content being created.

Lyons said if you find yourself in an online situation that appears to be taking a difficult or problematic turn, consider disengaging from the conversation politely.

However, if you have already experienced harm, report the content that is causing the problem to the platform where the content is hosted.