Courier who apparently fell asleep behind wheel killed oncoming driver

Michael Baraugh Way leaves the Hamilton District Court on Friday, after being sentenced on charges of careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury.

A fatigued Hamilton courier driver who apparently fell asleep behind the wheel and slammed into an oncoming car, killing the woman driver, has been sentenced to 140 hours of community work.

And the sentencing of 67-year-old Michael Baraugh Way has raised questions over the role – or, rather, lack of it – his employers have had in the letting the death of Gay Kettle occur.

Kettle, 70, of Rukuhia, suffered unsurvivable injuries in the three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Raynes and Ōhaupō roads, Rukuhia – about 10km south of the city – about 5.30pm on August 10 last year.

Way,​ 67, of Melville, was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court on Friday on charges of careless driving causing the death of Kettle, and also careless driving causing injury to another person.

As the court heard, he had just gone past the Raynes Rd intersection when he crossed the centre line and smashed into the Toyota Vitz car being driven by Kettle, who was driving home from work at Pathlab Waikato.

Google Corner of ÅhaupÅ and Raynes Roads, Rukuhia, near Hamilton. Ohaupo.

She had been driving safely in the correct lane, and was just about 40 seconds away from returning home.

The van was knocked onto its side in the impact and it collided with a third car, causing minor injuries to the occupants.

The “unmistakable sound” of the crash was heard by the woman’s husband, Ronald Kettle. Soon afterward he received a phone call from his granddaughter, who told him her husband had seen the crash and it appeared Gay’s car was involved.

He attempted to run to the scene but was prevented from getting close by a police officer, who informed him “she is already dead”.

At that moment, Ronald Kettle said, he dropped to the ground and screamed.

Distraught, he had no choice but to walk back home. It was not until about three hours later that he and his family were officially informed by the police that his wife had been killed.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Michael Baraugh Way had been nearing the end of a 12-hour shift and was exhausted when he apparently fell asleep behind the wheel, with devastating results.

Meanwhile, Way told people at the scene he “thought he might have pushed it a bit much” with his workload that day.

Way’s lawyer Roger Laybourn said his client had recently returned to New Zealand after working as a teacher overseas for about 20 years.

He had been out of work while he had been studying for a graduate’s diploma to allow him to teach in New Zealand and the day before the crash had been placed by a job placement agency with PBT Couriers at very short notice.

When he arrived at the courier company’s depot that morning he was presented with a van stacked with parcels, was given no safety induction or training, and was effectively “just sent off”, the lawyer said.

He had worked a full day, until 6.50pm driving around the Waikato the previous day. He had started work the day of the crash at 5am – when he was again presented with a van fully packed with parcels – and had only managed to squeeze in half an hour for lunch.

He was returning to Hamilton when he encountered heavy traffic at Karapiro and had decided to make a detour past Hamilton Airport in order to get back to the depot as soon as he could.

“He can’t say for sure if he went to sleep, whether it was fatigue, poor judgement. Whatever the reason, it is his fault,” Laybourn said.

Way “realises he has caused a lifetime of suffering to good people who did not deserve it,” he said.

Community magistrate Ngaire Mascelle also ordered Way to pay $12,000 to his victim’s family, and $500 to the woman in the third car who was injured.

Mascelle said she noted the courier company had not been involved in any way in the aftermath of the incident, and wondered whether the firm had been trying to “circumvent their responsibility”, both in their initial hiring of a man who was not ideal for the job, and their failure to even contact the victim’s family.

“You were stuck in a van and sent on your way, basically.”

Way was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Prior to sentencing taking place, Ronald Kettle, their daughter Cindy Devcich and granddaughter Shay Kettle all spoke of their horror of losing Gay in such circumstances.

“It’s a nightmare we have on replay ... My Nan did not just die, she was crushed. She was battered. She was broken,” Shay Kettle said.

Because the injuries were so devastating, they were only allowed to view the body at the undertakers from the neck down.

Devcich said she was devastated that many people would have seen her mother’s body, which lay “cold and dead in a crushed vehicle” for six hours before it was removed.

Her father was a spiritual man, and believed his wife would have been unable to move on “to the next realm”.

“She was not just some elderly lady ... she was doing what she could to live a long, happy, healthy life.

“Her life was ripped away by the closing of somebody else’s eyes.”

The family had “not received a single word” from the courier company, she said.

Ronald Kettle said he was surprised WorkSafe had not become involved in the post-crash investigation.

“I just hope somewhere down the track courier companies and temp agencies are better policed.”

Speaking to media after sentencing had taken place, Ronald Kettle said Way’s punishment was what he had been expecting.

“It’s probably appropriate. He was let down by the companies he was employed by.”