Share the Stage: 'World class' theatre experience guaranteed for Waikato audiences

This fresh artists' concept for the new Waikato Regional Theatre, created by Jasmax Architects, gives those eagerly awaiting the facility a vision of the future.

It’s going to be a completely new theatre experience for Waikato audiences.

The soon-to-be-constructed Waikato Regional Theatre “checks all the boxes” for orchestras, theatre companies and bands – and that’s the inside word from industry professionals involved in its creation.

Hamilton’s David Sidwell, who has worked in music and theatre as a director, musical director, orchestrator/arranger and pianist throughout New Zealand, Australia and overseas provided professional advice to international design firm Charcoalblue.​

”It really is going to give us and international-class theatre. That class will be something the audience will begin to experience from the moment they walk in through the front foyer, and the cast members from the moment they go in through the rear doors.”

Sidwell said he was impressed by the degree of planning that was going into the facility, construction of whichstarts soon.

”Charcoalblue have genuinely thought of everything. I think that it is great that they have brought myself and other theatre practitioners into the process – from the directors and managers all the way down to the people in the dressing rooms, doing the hair and makeup.”

Sidwell’s name is almost synonymous with musical theatre in Hamilton. He’s helmed local productions including Chicago, Miss Saigon and Sister Act - The Musical, and, in recent years, led Wintec's new Bachelor of Music and Performing Arts degree.

He’s “totally excited” by what the regional theatre offers, and said it’ll avoid having to trim sets for productions like Phantom of the Opera and Mary Poppins, which wouldn’t fit onto the Founders Theatre stage.

“With this new theatre you will get ... all of the bells and whistles.”

The design would include a moveable proscenium arch, which would benefit larger performance groups like the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra – who otherwise might not be fully visible to audiences in some parts of the auditorium.

A fully-functioning flytower – another major Achilles heel of the old and soon-to-be-demolished Founders Theatre – and trapdoor facilities through and under the main stage would also be a real boon.

“All those things that you would expect in a major theatre these days are going to be there. They have a pretty good do-it-yourself-style trapdoor at the Clarence Street Theatre, but this one will have hydraulic lifts, along the lines of the systems they use in all the best theatres in the West End or Broadway.”

Kirsten Mason, the director of artistic programming, innovation and audience engagement for the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra said the group would relish playing there.

“We really applaud the ambition and the drive and the vision of those behind it ... It’s a really innovative design.”

For audiences in Hamilton it would be an entirely new experience. The orchestra’s senior projects manager Craig Thorne had also provided some input into the initial design stage.

A movable proscenium arch with a shield “which can literally bounce the music out towards the audience” would also avoid the acoustic issues of some older theatres.

“Whether it’s acoustic or amplified or theatre or ballet or whatever, this facility should be able to cater for them all.”

Hamiltonians eager to take in shows at the new theatre can do their bit to ensure it happens as soon as possible.

The recently-launched Share the Stage campaign aims to raise $5 million from the community to ensure the $80 million facility in downtown Hamilton opens on schedule – and debt-free – in or about April 2024.

The campaign aims to get all sectors and all ages of the region’s community involved in their new asset.

It involves elements such as the “Take a Seat” initiative, which allows supporters to have their name on a plaque on the back of one of the 1300 chairs in the theatre’s main auditorium.