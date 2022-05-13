Many green thumbs help launch Hamilton's showpiece enviro project

Students from Bankwood School joined mana whenua and volunteers from the Fairfield Project to plant trees at Donny Park/Kukutaaruhe Gully on Friday.

Hamilton’s Kukutaaruhe Gully echoed with the sound of birdsong and toil as a showpiece initiative to restore native flora in the city was launched.

Volunteers, school children and mana whenua gathered early Friday at Donny Park to plant several hundred native trees – the start of a five-year project to plant 10,000 natives throughout the park and gully.

The restoration project is part of a wider $29 million initiative, dubbed Nature in the City, which aims to increase Hamilton’s native vegetation cover from just 2% to 10%.

By mid-morning, the 100-strong gathering was in full swing, digging holes and planting natives such as cabbage tree, mānuka, hukihuki, kahikatea and astelia grandis.

READ MORE:

* One city's mission to electrify its bus fleet

* Hamilton Gardens' new attraction an authentic celebration of ancient Egypt

* Hamilton's 2000-home Edin subdivision promises thriving, connected community



High above in the trees, the distinct birdsong of tui could be heard.

Matthew Vare,​ programme manager of Nature in the City, said increasing Hamilton’s native vegetation is crucial to encouraging native birdlife back to the city.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The Nature in the City programme aims to cover 10% of Hamilton with native vegetation by 2050.

“Not much more than 10 years ago, tui were pretty much completely absent from Hamilton,” Vare said.

“But they’ve come back, and now we’ve reached a level that they need more habitat. There’s not enough habitat for them so that’s why Nature in the City is important.”

Vare said increasing Hamilton’s native vegetation cover to 10% translates to more than 1000 hectares of new planting.

“Reaching our target means we’ll be planting millions of plants. So, who is going to grow these plants? Who's going to plant them? Who’s going to maintain them? The infrastructure around this needs to be built so the programme is sustainable.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Hamilton City councillor Sarah Thomson helps plant a native tree with help from Bankwood School student Eknoor Kaur.

Hamilton City Council has committed $29m of funding through its long-term plan. Vare said the business community could connect with the programme by planting trees to offset their carbon emissions.

“The key thing for council is we need to connect with everybody: schools, community groups, iwi and hapu. Hopefully Nature in the City is a brand everyone buys into.”

Bankwood School year 6 students Eknoor Kaur​ and Vaipo Teiaputi​ were part of Friday’s working bee and said it was exciting to think their planting efforts would grow and flourish in the years to come.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The Nature in the City programme aims to plant 10,000 native trees in Donny Park/Kukutaaruhe Gully over the next five years.

Also lending a hand were Waikato University Professor Bruce Clarkson, an expert in ecological restoration, and Dr Beverley Clarkson – the latest recipient of the Loder Cup, New Zealand’s supreme environment award.

Bruce Clarkson said it’s crucial the city achieves its 10% target. Once native vegetation falls below that threshold, it is difficult to maintain native fauna populations.

“Claudelands Bush, for example, is still losing species. It was once a 300ha kahikatea forest, and today it’s 5.2ha,” Clarkson said.

“The only way to stop the loss of species – plants, invertebrates and birds – is to do what we’re doing here.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Waikato University Professor Bruce Clarkson and Dr Beverley Clarkson plant a cabbage tree as part of the launch of the Nature in the City programme.

Once the native plants are in the ground, it’s important they’re supported with a weeding programme, especially in the first few years.

Planting the natives in mulch helps prevent “weed invasion” and stops water loss in the drier months.

“Getting young people involved in the project is really important,” Beverley Clarkson said.

“They become involved in the planting, they look after the plants and see them grow, and they appreciate it.”