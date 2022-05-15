Worker attacked near Bayfair Shopping Centre in Bay of Plenty

A shopping centre worker at Mount Maunganui was left with a badly injured eye after he was allegedly attacked by a group of youths on Saturday.

The assault near the Bayfair Shopping Centre happened about 3pm and followed reports of antisocial behaviour in the area.

The Bayfair employee was taking a walk during a break from work when he was allegedly attacked by a group of youths near the Farm St bus interchange, police said in a statement.

“We believe these young people have then run back into the shopping centre, leaving the victim with a significant eye injury,” Tauranga area response manager Senior Sergeant Nick Lewer​ said.

“The Farm St area was busy at that time and we are urging anyone who saw the assault, or can help us to identify those involved, to contact us.”

Lewer said police were aware of a rise in incidents involving young people near the shopping centre.

He said that police would increase their presence in the area and work with the shopping centre and other agencies to address the problem.

Tauranga police are also investigating reports of a bus being intentionally damaged on Farm St on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the Bayfair Shopping Centre incident can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220514/2327.