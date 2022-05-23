Life of inspirational Hamilton author and artist Tegan Morris marked with special exhibition

The watercolour artworks created by Tegan Morris will be featured in a special week-long exhibition at the Meteor Theatre this week.

The life and achievements of Hamilton woman Tegan Morris will be celebrated with a special exhibition of her art at the Meteor Theatre.

Morris, who died following a short illness in May last year, was a familiar sight in Hamilton, travelling about the city on her motorised wheelchair.

She had coped with a rare form of muscular dystrophy since childhood, yet did not let the condition stop her from setting goals and challenges most able-bodied people wouldn't consider.

Shifting out from her parents' home in Katikati in 2005, she subsequently studied for and earned a Bachelor of Social Science degree at Waikato University.

Morris, who was 34 when she died, went on to defy her disability and led as normal a life as was possible.

A love of theatre led her to directing a play in the 2011 Hamilton Fringe Festival. She travelled to the United States and forged a successful career helping other disabled people seek out financial support.

She also wrote a novel titled Not Always Lost, about a teenage girl called Shannon who, in her last year of secondary school, becomes paralysed following a car accident.

Titled Tegan Meets World, the exhibition of her watercolour landscapes and animal portraits was something she was planning when she died.

It was posthumously organised by her close friends Mona Patel and Tia Barrett, in conjuction with the Morris whanau. Its name come from her YouTube channel, which remains active with a wealth of content she created over several years.

The free exhibition will run from May 24 to 29.

Barrett said it would be a chance for the people who knew her and the wider community to enjoy and celebrate her creativity in the same place where her play was staged.