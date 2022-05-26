Scale of Hamilton's new Waikato River bridge revealed

The V-shaped pier of Hamilton's new bridge has taken shape alongside the Waikato River.

The imposing scale of Hamilton’s new river bridge has been revealed with the structure’s V-shaped pier positioned into place.

A 600-tonne crawler crane was used to lift and lower the second half of the bridge’s central pier into position on Thursday morning.

It took contractors from HEB Construction about three hours to position the enormous structure into place.

The V-shaped pier is made of corten steel and sits beside the edge of the Waikato River.

Andrew Parsons,​ city council’s executive director of strategic infrastructure, said the size of the central pier gives onlookers a sense of the bridge’s scale.

“When the beams start going in, that sense of scale will simply be reinforced,” Parsons said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Contractors work on positioning the second segment of the bridge's central pier.

“It will look like a proper bridge later this year before Christmas. You still won’t be able to drive on it, but all the main beams and all the main superstructure ... will be in place.”

Once completed, the 180 metre-long bridge will connect Hamilton East to the new Peacocke development. It’s expected to be completed by mid- to late-2023.

The bridge project’s next phase will see contractors install the steel girders which form the base of the bridge.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Thursday’s crane lift started about 9am. It took about three hours to lift and position the steel structure.

“Next week, we’re looking to get the first pieces of girder arrive on site. Then the following week ... we’ll look to start stitching those girder pieces together into a single section of girder,” Parsons said.

“Then the week after that, now three weeks out, we’ll be looking to lift that girder piece into place and that will be the first beam lift, and that will start from the south side.”

The crane lifts are weather dependent, with wind gust a key consideration.

“The big issue for us is the very heavy lifts and the wind speed associated at the time of the heavy lift. Although the pieces are very heavy they can catch the wind and act like a sail in some of those very strong wind speeds.”

Thursday’s lift had a combined weight of 256 tonnes.