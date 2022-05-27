Dad gets 10-year-old son to blow into alcohol breathalyser to start car, then crashes - injuring them both

Richard Ronil Chand leaves court on Thursday after being found guilty at a judge-alone trial of a charge of ill-treatment of a child under 18. He had earlier pleaded guilty to three other charges.

It’s possible Richard Chand believed he had come up with the perfect cunning plan when he got his 10-year-old son to blow into the alcohol breathalyser device fitted to his car, so he could get it started.

It was a scheme that backfired spectacularly for the recidivist drink driver when – once again well over the legal driving limit – he crashed his car into an embankment on the outskirts of Hamilton, badly injuring them both.

The incident on the evening of Saturday, November 21, 2020 led to Richard Ronil Chand, 37, being charged with ill-treatment of a child under 18; causing injury while driving with excess blood alcohol; driving contrary to an alcohol interlock licence; and tampering with an alcohol interlock device.

The tampering, as the police summary of facts on Chand’s case reveals, came in the form of some homemade modifications to the interlock (breathalyser) device.

Monique Ford/Stuff Alcohol interlocks have become mandatory requirements for high range and repeat drink drive offenders, as part of the Government's efforts to reduce the number of drink-driving offences.

Interlocks fitted to modern cars work by analysing the breath of the driver when they breathe into it.

If alcohol is detected the vehicle won't start.

Chand, however, had attached a two-metre clear PVC hose to the original plastic mouthpiece that was connected to the “head unit” of the device.

Although the police summary does not record why Chand needed to drive that night, it notes he got his son to breathe into the tube, allowing the ignition to turn on.

About 10:10pm he was driving east on Kay Rd in Horsham Downs, with his son in the front passenger seat.

GOOGLE STREET VIEW Richard Chand drove straight ahead when he came to the "T" intersection with Horsham Downs Rd, and smashed into the grassy embankment on the side of the road.

Upon getting to the “T” intersection with Horsham Downs Rd, Chand completely failed to make the turn and smashed head-on into a grass bank on the roadside.

Father and son both suffered serious injuries, with the youngster enduring a fractured right wrist, a fractured left index finger, a fractured right ankle and an internal abdominal injury.

The summary does not detail Chand’s injuries, but does note his memory of the crash had been affected due to a head injury he suffered in the impact.

A sample of his blood was taken at Waikato Hospital and it was found to contain 144 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood – well above the legal limit of 50 milligrams.

Chand pleaded guilty to all of the charges, with the exception of the ill-treatment charge – which comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

Following a lengthy journey through court, he appeared before Judge Kim Saunders in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday for a judge-alone trial.

Chand’s counsel Russell Boot challenged two aspects of the charge: That, by driving drunk, Chand was “likely” to cause injury to his son; and “the conduct engaged in ... is a major departure from the standard of care to be expected of a reasonable person”.

The child was wearing his seatbelt and Chand had not been driving at excessive speed or recklessly.

”He simply failed to take the turn,” Boot said.

Prosecutor Nigel Wolland argued a “major departure” from the standard of care was inherent, because Chand had got his son to breathe into the interlock device for him.

Judge Saunders deemed the charge had been proved and convicted Chand.

He was remanded on further bail until his sentencing in August.