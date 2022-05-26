Barfoot & Thompson buys stake in Lodge Real Estate as it eyes markets beyond Auckland

Barfoot & Thompson has bought a major stake in Lodge Real Estate as it makes a play for the Hamilton property market.

The Auckland-based agency has taken a 50% shareholding in Lodge, effective from June 30.

Lodge managing director Jeremy O’Rourke​ retains a 50% shareholding.

Barfoot & Thompson has more than 80 branches across Auckland and Northland and has a long-term strategy to become a significant player in Hamilton and Tauranga.

The agency bought director David Couch’s​ 50% stake in Lodge.

Peter Thompson,​ managing director of Barfoot & Thompson, said the Auckland – Hamilton – Tauranga economic triangle is becoming increasingly interdependent. The company’s plan is to “participate in its growth”.

SUPPLIED Lodge Real Estate managing director Jeremy O'Rourke has retained a 50% shareholding in Lodge (file photo).

“Over time, we will also become less dependent on Auckland,” Thompson said in a statement.

“When David Couch approached me to consider purchasing his shares, I was honoured. That’s because our two companies have similar values. We are both focused on our people, we’re family-owned, [and] we have strong market share ...”

Lodge will continue to operate under its own brand. The company opened its first branch in Hamilton’s Victoria St in 1969.

O’Rourke said the change in shareholding won’t affect Lodge’s day-to-day operations. The new partnership will, however, open up new business opportunities for both real estate agencies.

“I believe over time our companies can use our collective experience and strengths to go after new opportunities in the market,” O’Rourke said.

“For instance, the imminent opening of the Waikato Expressway means Auckland is closer than ever before to our Hamilton base, and this presents the chance for our teams to work together to secure business along the Waikato-Auckland corridor.”

In 2014, Lodge bought a stake in Cambridge Real Estate.