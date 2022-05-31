Man accused of shooting Coromandel man dead after ramming his vehicle down a bank

Adrian Phillips is accused of the murder of Bayden Williams on the Kopu-Hikuai Road, having allegedly intercepted him as he headed to a date.

A man accused of gunning down a rival on a bush-enshrouded Coromandel road allegedly told police he could not “tolerate all the wrong in the world” and did not know why he had such an angry temper.

Adrian Reginald George Phillips, 23, faces one charge of murder in relation to the death of Bayden Williams, 20, who was found dead on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd in the Coromandel Peninsula, between Thames and Tairua, on the evening of Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Phillips’ trial in the High Court in Hamilton got under way on Tuesday with the opening address of Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann, who alleged that Phillips rammed Williams’ vehicle off a twisting stretch of road about 5 kilometres from Kopu.

When Williams climbed up a bank back to the roadside, about 7pm that night, Phillips fatally injured him by shooting him three times in the shoulder, thigh and head with a shotgun, she said.

Stuff The cordon on Kopu-Hikuai Rd in the Coromandel Peninsula, where Bayden Williams was found dead.

It was estimated Phillips was 1.4 to 2.2 metres away when the shot to his head was fired.

She said the defendant had dragged Williams’ body away from the road and rolled it back down towards his crashed car.

He had subsequently sent a message to a friend via the Snapchat app, in which he wrote “I’m in big trouble cuz help asap”.

SUPPLIED Bayden Williams, who was allegedly murdered in the Coromandel.

Phillips later returned to his home in Ngatea – stopping to throw the gun into the Kopu River – where he told his partner what had occurred. She called the police soon after.

Later that evening, Phillips had allegedly told police detectives he had “f...ed up big time” and had shot someone.

He also said he could not “tolerate all the wrong in the world” and he did not know why he had such an angry temper.

Mann’s opening address was followed by that of defence counsel Ron Mansfield QC, who urged the jurors to consider all the evidence that was put before them, not just the points the Crown counsel wanted to highlight.

Mansfield said his client had admitted shooting Williams – however those shots had been fired in self defence, because Williams had been charging up the bank at him.

While the Crown had been eager to portray Phillips “as if he was Rambo ... he was more like Big Ted”.

His client had been suffering from poor mental health after being badly burnt in a fire some time before, and also from being previously assaulted by both Williams and his father.

Events leading up to the night of the shooting were just as important, Mann had earlier said.

The jury was told Williams had been in a romantic relationship with the twin sister of a woman who was in a relationship with Phillips.

Williams had a child with the sister he had been involved with and, subsequently, had split from.

Some months before the alleged shooting, she and others had returned to Williams’ home to pick up belongings, when a scuffle took place between his father and Phillips’ father.

The jury was told Phillips had attempted to intervene, but was held back by Williams.

By the time of the alleged shooting, Williams – who lived in Tairua – and the woman had rekindled their relationship.

However, in the intervening time, Phillips had allegedly bought an old, sawn-off shotgun which he had restored to working order.

He told the man he bought the gun from that it was “sawn-off for being nato (sic)”.

On the night Williams and his girlfriend were to have a date in Thames, Phillips was informed about the impending liaison and went out to intercept Williams on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd.

In her opening remarks to the jury, Judge Melanie Harland put special emphasis on avoiding any urge to do their own online research into the case.

“It’s essential you reach your decision based only on the evidence you hear in this courtroom.

“Even subconsciously, it can be easy to let things you hear from other sources have influence.”

The trial is set down for two weeks, and the Crown intends to call 36 witnesses.