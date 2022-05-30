Municipal pools in Hamilton to be razed, reimagined as inner-city reserve

An artist's impression of what the reimagined site of Hamilton's Municipal Pools will look like once the complex is removed and the area landscaped.

Work to reimagine Hamilton’s disused Municipal Pools as an inner-city park will start this week – a decade after they were first shut.

The 109-year-old pools complex on Victoria St was closed in June 2012 due to structural and safety issues.

Advocates fought to have the pools refurbished but in 2020 the Hamilton City Council secured consent to bowl it.

The demolition of the pools is expected to take four months, with the site to be converted into a park. Some of the complex’s features, such as the blue concrete, will be reused in the park’s design.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said there are no plans for the site beyond transforming it into a green space.

Storyboards will be used to explain the history of the area which dates back to pre-European times.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Municipal Pools were first closed in 2012 due to structural and safety concerns. The Victoria St site was permanently closed in 2015.

Demolishing the pools and turning the site into a grassed reserve is budgeted to cost ratepayers $1.4 million.

Southgate said basic drawings of the reimagined green space have been shared with the public but expects to see more detailed images.

“I’m looking forward to seeing those images because pictures tell 1000 words and the public genuinely feel more excited when they see what a new site is going to look like,” she said.

SUPPLIED A view of the repurposed site of the Municipal Pools, looking up towards Victoria St.

Members of advocacy group Swim in the City Wai Kaukau o Kirikiriroa,​ formerly called Sink or Swim, have been exploring options for a replacement outdoor pool complex in the central city.

There will be residents who will grieve for the loss of the pools, Southgate said.

“But we have to embrace the opportunities to create something nice and something that people will feel positive about.”

Councillor Mark Bunting​ said retaining and reusing aspects of the pools complex is a condition of the demolition consent. The council will also work with Swim in the City to try and achieve a positive outcome, he said.

The pools site is located just north of the city’s Ferrybank precinct. In 2021, sports clubs approached the council with a pitch to create a multi-purpose community sports hub at Ferrybank, on the banks of the Waikato River.