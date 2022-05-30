Urgent calls to improve bike safety in Hamilton colour council budget talks

Melissa Smith says she no longer feels safe cycling in Hamilton.

A ​plea to urgently improve safety along Hamilton’s cycleways is set to influence one of the city council’s most important meetings of the year.

City councillors will meet on Friday to thrash out the council’s budget for 2022/23 ahead of its adoption on June 30.

The council has signalled a rates hike of 4.9% is on the cards.

Public submissions on the draft budget produced the standard mix of views about council spending and debt.

READ MORE:

* Big dollars needed to get Hamilton to ditch cars, embrace public transport

* One city's mission to electrify its bus fleet

* Breaking car dependency best bet to keep Hamilton moving



However, it was a call for the city council to urgently lift bike safety along Hamilton’s network of cycleways which captured elected members’ attention.

Council staff will present options to councillors on Friday about how cyclists can be better protected on the road, including a roll-out of cycle wands along the edge of bike lanes.

Christel Yardley/Stuff City councillor Sarah Thomson wants the council to consider urgent measures to improve cycle safety in Hamilton (file photo).

Resident Melissa Smith​ spoke at the council’s annual plan hearing and shared her experience of cycling in Hamilton.

Her account included a recent trip along Te Rapa Road during which she was forced to move out onto the road because several road cones and a temporary speed sign had blocked the cycle lane.

As she cycled around the obstacle, a car passed her at high speed and honked its horn.

“I can’t help but to think about what may have happened if I had lost my balance ... I might not be here today, or I might be in hospital,” Smith told councillors.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Options to improve cycle safety in Hamilton will be presented during Friday's annual plan deliberations (file photo).

“I’m really scared to be on the roads and I really don’t want to die on the roads doing something which should be normal.”

Smith said it wasn’t unusual to find road cones and other items blocking cycleways. Debris was also regularly swept into the lane.

“I do want to encourage people to cycle because I think it’s a great way of getting around ... but it’s hard to encourage people to do something that I know is really dangerous.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Concerns about contractors using Hamilton’s cycleways to store roading items has been raised for more than a decade, says veteran councillor Dave Macpherson.

Councillor Sarah Thomson​ asked council staff to bring back low-cost options the city could pursue to urgently improve bike safety – a point also picked up by other elected members.

The issue of roading contractors using bike lanes to store equipment has been flagged for the past 10 – 12 years, councillor Dave Macpherson​ said.

“It’s been raised at least 100 times before in ... memory. It might get fixed for one or two [weeks] and then it just reverts back again,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Councillor Martin Gallagher was left bemused by several submissions to the council's draft annual plan.

It’s time the council used roading contracts to stipulate that cycle lanes must be kept clear of obstacles.

“The contracting industry couldn’t give a rat’s arse about cycleways basically, so we need to make sure that, if they’re not going to do it voluntarily, then the culture may have to be forcibly changed,” Macpherson said.

Data presented to councillors by Phil Evans, representing Bike ACTION Hamilton, showed six cyclists had been killed on Hamilton roads in the past 10 years. Nationwide, 167 cyclists had been killed since 2007.

Meanwhile, councillor Martin Gallagher​ raised concern over several annual plan submissions from residents that appeared to be on behalf of organisations.

One submission, from New Zealand Herald journalist Belinda Feek,​ on behalf of NZME, supported a reduction in council spending and opposed funding of a welcoming plan for new city residents.

“If those were organisational submissions I would be straight on to their CEOs and saying what on earth is happening,” Gallagher said.

In reply, council staffer Julie Clausen​ said people are asked if their submission represents an organisation.