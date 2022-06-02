Shotgun murder trial: Fatal shooting preceded by inter-family kitchen brawl

Adrian Phillips is accused of the murder of Bayden Williams on Kopu-Hikuai Road.

The alleged murder of a man on a bush-clad stretch of winding Coromandel road was preceded months earlier by a violent confrontation between the members of two feuding families, a jury has been told.

Adrian Reginald George Phillips, 23, is on trial in the High Court in Hamilton. He is facing one charge of murder in relation to the death of Bayden Williams, 20, who was found dead on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd in Coromandel on the evening of Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

It is alleged that Phillips rammed Williams’ vehicle off a twisting stretch of road about 5km from Kopu.

When Williams climbed up a bank back to the roadside, about 7pm that night, Phillips fatally injured him by shooting him three times in the shoulder, thigh and head with a shotgun.

SUPPLIED Bayden Williams who was killed on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd in the Coromandel in August 2020.

The Crown contends Phillips was in a murderous rage when he fired the shots. His defence counsel says Phillips fired the shots in self-defence, because he believed Williams was coming at him with a knife.

On Thursday afternoon the jury heard evidence from the dead man's father Lance Williams, who gave them details of an earlier altercation that may have directly led to the violent actions of that night.

Lance Williams said some time before the shooting, his son had moved out of the family home in Tairua and into a flat with his girlfriend Chloe Randall – the twin sister of Phillips' partner.

Their relationship was good, for a time, however she later moved out, following a period of disharmony, he said.

She went to live with her family in Thames, taking their young son with her.

Stuff The cordon on Kopu-Hikuai Rd on the Coromandel, where Bayden Williams was found dead.

On January 11, 2020, some time after her departure, she returned to the flat to pick up furniture and other belongings, accompanied by Phillips and her father, Peter Randall.

Williams was at work at the time, but was alerted by his wife that there were people attempting to gain entrance to the flat.

Lance Williams said he arrived at the flat after his son, and found him being angrily confronted by the three interlopers in the kitchen.

The two older men began a fist fight, and Lance Williams said he was then attacked by Phillips who unexpectedly punched him in the ear.

Lance Williams called to his son for help and Bayden began scuffling with Phillips.

The police and an ambulance were called. Although the older men were battered and bloodied from their altercation, no criminal charges were laid.

Earlier, Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann opened the Crown case against Phillips who, she said, had “murderous intent” at the time he shot Williams.

“It will become clear to you that Mr Phillips had a real grudge that he held on to.”

Mann told the jury the relationship between Bayden Williams and Chloe Randall was being rekindled at the time of his death.

Following the January 11 altercation, Phillips had bought a sawn-off shotgun, a stock ammunition holder, and was trying to source a balaclava.

He later messaged the friend he bought the gun from: “Long barrel for long shot, and sawn-off for being nato.”

On the night Williams was shot, Phillips heard that Williams was travelling from his home in Tairua to have a date with his former partner.

He left his home in Ngatea to intercept Williams on the Kopu-Hukuai Rd.

Mann’s address was followed by an opening statement by Phillips’ counsel Ron Mansfield QC, who told the jurors that he had fired the shots in self-defence.

Mansfield urged them to “look at all of the evidence ... don’t just look at the evidence that’s been selected by the Crown for you to focus on”.

It was not a case of simple bad blood on the part of Phillips, because Williams also had ill feeling and was not in a good state of mind, he said.

Both of the men “were driving like idiots,” before Williams got out of the crashed car and charged up the bank at his client, he said.

“His belief was Mr Williams had a knife in his possession ... There is no dispute Mr Phillips shot him.”