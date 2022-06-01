Hamilton's economy in rude health, outstripping big metro centres

Hamilton's GDP is now worth $12 billion and has grown 4.3% since 2019. Its growth rate has outstripped the other main metros.

More homes, more people and a growing economic clout.

A snapshot of Hamilton’s economy shows the city in rude health, especially when compared to the country’s other large centres.

Hamilton’s gross domestic product (GDP) climbed to $12 billion in 2021 – a 4.3% increase since 2019. The increase outstrips the growth rates of Auckland (0.4%), Christchurch (3.1%) and Wellington (3.3%) during the same period.

And it’s not just Hamilton's economy on the rise, with the city building a record 1497 new homes in 2021 – up 6% on 2020. The data is contained in a newly-released economic report by Hamilton City Council.

Despite challenges posed by Covid, snap lockdowns, supply chain constraints and surging inflation, Hamilton’s economic wellbeing has proven resilient due, in large part, to its diversity.

“It’s diversified, but we’ve also had positive growth in key sectors: healthcare, manufacturing and scientific and technical services,” said Greg Carstens,​ Hamilton City Council’s growth funding and analytics manager.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff More than 18,100 businesses call Hamilton home, supporting a workforce totalling 100,420 people.

“These really competitive, high-tech sectors have performed well and that’s underpinned our GDP growth.”

Hamilton’s population grew 0.9% in 2021, a slowdown when compared to 2020 (2.6%), but stronger than all the other main centres. Hamilton’s annual population growth has outpaced Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington every year since 2006.

Despite its growing population, Hamilton and Waikato’s job market remains tight. Waikato job advertisements on Seek.co.nz was up 33% in 2021 when compared to 2020, while the number of applications per job was down 39%.

As the country’s borders reopen, it’s unclear if Hamilton will experience a net inflow or outflow of skilled workers.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A third of new homes built in Hamilton during the past 10 years were in Rototuna.

“Hamilton has a young population which is more prone to go overseas on OEs and to Australia for better opportunities,” Carstens said.

“But we can expect skilled migrants to be attracted here. The million-dollar question is which outweighs the other? Most experts seem to be saying, in the short term, the next year or two, a net outflow [of skilled workers] as the cork is pulled off.”

The newly released Hamilton Annual Economic Report also provides a steer on what the city can expect in 2022. Rising inflation and the ratcheting up of interest rates will impact households and businesses, Carstens said.

“On the basis that we expect the national economy to slow down, we can expect Hamilton’s economy to slow down too. But who’s going to weather the overall storm the best? I’m genuinely positive about Hamilton’s ability to be resilient,” Carstens said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff About 6300 homes are expected to be built in Hamilton's Peacocke area by 2041.

“If you look five years out, and you’ve had a resilient economy, all things considered, you’ve put yourself in a position to be really successful once the [New Zealand] economy becomes flooded with a bit more optimism.”

As Hamilton builds homes in record numbers, the type and size of dwellings being built continues to evolve. Duplexes and townhouses are the most popular housing option, ahead of standalone houses.

Council records show the floor size of duplexes and townhouses are getting larger while the size of standalone houses is shrinking.

Rototuna has been the focus of greenfield development in recent years, with almost 4000 new homes built there in the past 10 years. However, greenfield expansion will become increasingly concentrated in Peacocke, with 6300 homes expected to be built there by 2041.

Hamilton’s new builds will also include a large component of infill housing, with the city’s established suburbs expected to soak up about 11,800 new dwellings during the next two decades.