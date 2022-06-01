Waikato's major polytechnics first to legally join 'big beast' of Te Pūkenga

Wintec and Toi Ohomai’s move brings 1700 kaimahi (staff) and 24,000 ākonga (students) to Te Pūkenga. Pictured are kaumātua Tame Pokaia, Wintec’s former chief executive David Christiansen and Te Pūkenga chief executive Stephen Town.

Waikato’s biggest polytechnics are the first to shift into the new mega tertiary body, Te Pūkenga.

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology (Toi Ohomai) and Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec) will eventually be joined by all Aotearoa’s institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs) and Industry Training Organisations (ITOs), as the result of the Government’s reform of vocational education.

The move was a milestone for Te Pūkenga, deputy chair Kim Ngārimu said at a hui whakanui celebration in Hamilton on Wednesday.

“We will undoubtedly be the first vocational tertiary provider in New Zealand and one of the largest in the world,” Ngārimu said.

“Some people say it will make for a big beast but I see this as an opportunity to work together, learn from each other and bounce off of each other, and just do stuff better.”

Wintec and Toi Ohomai’s move will bring 1700 kaimahi (staff) and 24,000 ākonga (students) to Te Pūkenga.

By December that will “exponentially” grow with Te Pūkenga gaining a quarter of a million ākonga and over 10,000 kaimahi.

Tom Lee/Stuff Te Pūkenga deputy chair Kim Ngārimu said the provider would grow “exponentially”, gaining a quarter of a million students.

No significant changes would be made yet, chief executive Stephen Town said, but addressing equity issues would be the main focus in the coming months.

“Earlier movers are helping us build the scale that we need to address the systemic issues that have left some learners and partners and employers behind.

“We now have a massive skill shortage in New Zealand which is partly to do with that system of not meeting people’s needs, and Covid-19 as well.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The hui whakanui included formal protocols including karakia waerea, karakia rangitāmiro and karakia whakpūmau.

The institutes’ move will also help refine the transition process, making it safer and faster, he said.

Toi Ohomai chief executive Dr Leon Fourie will take on the role as Wintec and Toi Ohomai transitional executive lead and Wintec chief executive Dave Christiansen will take on the role of Te Pūkenga ITP transition lead.

Both roles will report to Te Pūkenga. There are no other changes to roles as part of this transition.