Cossie club president: 'Gut feeling' Lisa Lewis may not pay $57K back if judgement overturned

There has been a new twist in the ongoing battle between Lisa Lewis and the Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club.

They have the money, they just don’t want to part with it just yet.

The president of the Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club says the organisation won’t yet comply with court orders to pay $57,000 to adult film actress Lisa Lewis because she cannot be trusted to pay it back if it is overturned on appeal.

And while Lewis herself would not be drawn on that allegation, she said she was “disappointed and surprised” to hear of it.

In a new twist in an ongoing stoush between the club and its neighbour, Lewis – who recently won a district court civil case against the club after proving a long-term campaign of harassment against her by club members – the organisation’s president Sue McLean has revealed she was wary of parting with $57,213 in damages and court costs owed to Lewis.

In a message emailed to club members McLean said the organisation had obtained a loan from their bank to pay Lewis the full amount owed.

“Currently it is being held in trust with our lawyers,” she wrote. “We are asking her lawyers to agree to this being held there until the appeal is heard [on July 25].

“If they disagree, we will then be going for a stay of payment.

“We feel that if we pay Ms Lewis out now (before the appeal), and then we win the appeal, we may not see the money returned to us, as she has already claimed in the court case that she has used all her life savings to bring this case against the club.

“Also, if we were unable to obtain the loan from the bank, there were three of our members that were, and still are, willing to loan the club the money.”

McLean later told Stuff that while she had no proof that Lewis would not repay the money if the appeal went against her, “we have got that gut feeling”.

McLean also took issue with a grim assessment of the club’s financial situation by an independent auditor, which was included in its annual report, posted on the club’s website this week.

“The club is still functioning very well. We have very loyal members who have rallied together. They will do what they need to do to keep the club open.”

The 2021-22 financial year was the third year in a row the club had made a profit – something which had not been achieved for the previous 30 years, she said.

McLean said the ongoing situation was causing her and others at the club much stress.

“It eats me up. This club has been there for 57 years. She is only a tenant in that house [next door], she does not own it.”

Club members had been dealing with “constant harassment and haranguing” from Lewis, she said.

McLean declined to reveal the grounds on which the club would be appealing the civil case brought by Lewis earlier this year, and which resulted in an emphatic decision in her favour.

“We felt the decision was wrong. That’s why we are appealing it.”

She said she would be able to reveal more to members at the club’s annual meeting on June 19.

In response to Stuff inquiries, Lewis said she was “disappointed and surprised that despite that this is all still before the courts, and based on proven harassment, the club is still persisting with these actions.”

She declined to say anything further on the situation, or on any other aspect of McLean’s message to club members.

“Generally, I have to say ‘No comment’. Obviously, I respect that you are just doing your job.”

Earlier this week, it was revealed Lewis’ legal representatives had been instructed to enforce the judgement against the club, in the form of a “Charging Order on Land”, which has now been registered with and granted by the Hamilton District Court.

That document “orders that the estate, right, title, or interest in the judgement debtor in the [Cosmopolitan Club] property ... a Fee Simple Estate of 9561 square metres more or less, stand charged with the payment of the amount of $57,213.37, being the amount for which the judgement creditor has obtained an order in this proceeding.”