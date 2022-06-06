Hamilton City Council votes on 4.9% rates hike as budget deficit swells

Hamilton City Council has settled on a 4.9% rates increase for the 2022/23 financial year (file photo).

For a political wing that’s embraced collegiality, it was waspish words which framed Hamilton City Council’s penultimate debate on its annual budget.

City councillors have settled on a 4.9% rates hike for the 2022/23 financial year following a series of lengthy debates that wrapped up late Friday.

The rates increase will be adopted on June 30 and follows an 8.9% rates rise in 2021/22.

Despite protracted talks – which included six days of debate over the draft annual budget – elected members failed to reach universal agreement on the council’s financial direction of travel.

READ MORE:

* Big dollars needed to get Hamilton to ditch cars, embrace public transport

* Rates burden tips to Hamilton's poorer suburbs after property valuations

* Hamilton City Council lands on 4.9 per cent rates hike



Councillor Rob Pascoe,​ who chairs the council’s finance committee, was one of two elected members to vote against the annual plan, labelling it “the most disappointing one” he’s been involved with during nine years on council.

“I feel totally guilty that the next council which may, and hopefully will, include new people, will be facing a legacy from this council that we did not take the appropriate action at the time to address spending,” Pascoe said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Councillor Rob Pascoe says the council's 2022/23 budget is the most disappointing one he’s been involved with during his nine years as an elected member.

According to the council’s long term plan, the city’s balancing the books figure for 2022/23 – a measure of how the council tracks its goal of paying for everyday costs with everyday revenue – was forecast to be a deficit of $2 million. After Friday’s budget talks, that figure had blown out to a $14m deficit.

The council won’t balance its books until 2026/27.

Councillor Ewan Wilson,​ who also voted against accepting the annual plan, said elected members had failed to rein in spending.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton City Council has had to strike a balance between rates affordability and caring for the community, says mayor Paula Southgate (file photo).

Although a collegial group, councillors weren’t able to say no when needed, Wilson said.

“I think the ratepayers of Hamilton will look at this council and say we didn’t hear much arguing,” he said.

“We have become a yes council. We say yes to changing street names, we say yes to pulling out statues ... and we say yes to destroying things like the Founders Theatre. We say no to the dream of ever balancing our books because we’re too scared ... to cut pet projects or to increase rates so we just keep playing with debt.”

The council’s net debt will tip $825m during the 2022/23 financial year. Keeping the council’s balancing the books deficit to $2m would have required a rates hike of 10.2%.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton's cycling community scored some significant wins from the city council's 2022/23 annual plan.

Wilson contends the council is addicted to the practice of rating residents for capital projects and then deferring their completion to another financial year – a claim challenged by councillor Ryan Hamilton.​

Suggestions the council habitually defers capital projects is frustrating given the economic reality council operates in. During a recent talk with Tainui Group Holdings, Hamilton learnt that 90% of staff working on the new ACC building are off work with Covid.

“These deferrals are not fair to put on [council] staff, it’s a nationwide problem,” Hamilton said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff City councillor Ewan Wilson says colleagues have been "too scared" to cut council costs (file photo).

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said the council’s annual plan strikes a balance between rates affordability and caring for the community.

Wilson talks about cutting costs but fails to identify which projects to cull, Southgate said.

Inflation and rising cost pressures, such as a $1.34m spike in the price of electricity and the increasing cost of cyber security, has put pressure on council budgets.

“We may argue about $75,000 here for hit sticks on the cycle lanes, but the big costs are in infrastructure, they’re in water infrastructure and road infrastructure,” Southgate said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The city council’s balancing the books deficit has blown out to $14 million.

“I don’t think any of us can be gleeful about the financial position we find ourselves in. However, we have been over these projects, and they have reached majority support.”

Friday’s deliberations provided a boon to Hamilton’s cycling community with a suite of new funding initiatives designed to improve bike safety in the city.

Councillor Dave Macpherson​ said Hamilton should be one of the safest places to bike around because of its flat terrain, but isn’t due to the condition and gaps in its cycle network.

Macpherson said some votes in favour of extra spending for cycling could have turned out differently if all elected members had attended Friday’s meeting – a not-too-subtle reference to deputy mayor Geoff Taylor’s​ absence.

“So think about that and the importance of participating,” Macpherson said.