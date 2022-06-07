Two men charged over motel killing in Taupō

Two men have been charged with the murder of Ryan Woodford at Taupo's Adelphi Motel. A police officer keeps guard over the motel soon after Woodford’s killing on March 6 (file photo).

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of Ryan Woodford​ at Taupō’s Adelphi Motel.

Woodford, 30, died at the motel on Kaimanawa St on March 6. Originally from Pahiatua, Woodford had been living at the motel.

A 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old man will appear in Taupō District Court on Wednesday after being arrested and charged with Woodford’s murder.

Police Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone​ thanked the community for their cooperation with the investigation dubbed Operation Dell.

Information from the public helped detectives piece together the events of March 6.

The police investigation involved many staff.

“From the initial attending ...staff to the various investigators, both from Taupō and other stations across the district, I can not speak more highly of their dedication, professionalism and tenacity to get to this point and hold those involved to account,” Livingstone said in a statement.