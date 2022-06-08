Staff member assaulted during robbery of Hamilton liquor store

Thirsty Liquor in Bader was the target of a robbery on Tuesday night

A shop worker was assaulted when a group of people robbed a Hamilton liquor store overnight.

The robbery happened at around 9.30pm on Tuesday at the Thirsty Liquor store in Bader.

One of the staff members was assaulted, but didn’t seek medical attention, a police spokesperson said.

The group stole a number of items including alcohol.

A scene examination is expected to be conducted on Wednesday.

Police are following lines of inquiry into who was involved.