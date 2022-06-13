Pool of blood points cops to crashed car, body in the bush

Adrian Phillips is accused of the murder of Bayden Williams on Kopu-Hikuai Road.

One of the first police officers on the scene of an alleged murder on a winding Coromandel Peninsula highway has told a jury about how a telltale pool of blood on the side of the road revealed the location of the crime scene.

Adrian Reginald George Phillips, 23, is on trial in the High Court in Hamilton. He is facing one charge of murder in relation to the death of Bayden Williams, 20, who was found dead on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd on the evening of Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

It is alleged that Phillips rammed Williams’ vehicle off a twisting stretch of road. When Williams climbed up a bank back to the roadside, about 7pm that night, Phillips fatally injured him by shooting him three times in the shoulder, thigh and head with a shotgun.

SUPPLIED Bayden Williams who was allegedly murdered on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd.

The Crown contends Phillips was in a murderous rage when he fired the shots. His defence counsel says Phillips fired the shots in self-defence, because he believed Williams was coming at him with a knife.

On Monday, the jury heard evidence from Constable Benedict Wayne, who was working the late shift that night.

He told the jury that he and three colleagues were dispatched to the Kopu Hikuai Rd, at 7.42pm that night to attend a reported shooting incident.

They had been tasked with “looking for a crime scene ... looking for a vehicle crashed off the road and a body”.

Stuff The cordon on Kopu-Hikuai Rd on the Coromandel where Bayden Williams was found dead.

About 6.7 kilometres up the winding road they found what they were looking for: “A large pool of blood on the left side of the road ... that was the first thing that we saw”.

Wayne got out and looked down the bank. He saw the form of a crashed Jaguar sedan in the darkness.

”I could see there was a body laying across the front of the vehicle.”

A closer look at the blood pooled on the roadside revealed that it contained what appeared to be brain matter.

With the assistance of a powerful torch, he clambered down the bank towards the car, at one point losing his footing and sliding towards it, but stopping himself before he got to the vehicle.

”I tried not to disturb the scene, but I needed to check for signs of life.”

Wayne checked the man’s carotid artery, which had no pulse. He was not breathing, although his skin was warm to the touch.

More soon.