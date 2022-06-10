Person remains in serious condition after car rolls in Hamilton

A car has rolled in central Hamilton, leaving a person seriously injured (file photo).

A person has suffered serious injuries after a crash in central Hamilton.

Police were told a vehicle had rolled just before 12:30pm on Lake Domain Drive, a police statement said.

Diversions were in place and motorists were asked to avoid the area while the emergency services attend the scene.

St John sent three vehicles to the scene and treated two patients: one person was in a serious condition while the other was moderate.

“St John attended a traffic incident in Frankton (Hamilton)... 3 vehicles attended the incident and treated 2 patients and transported 2 patients to Waikato Hospital,” St John said.