Michael King's Coromandel writers' retreat to be offered to Hauraki iwi after $1.4m Crown purchase

The historian’s former property features more than half a hectare of bush and views to the Wharekawa estuary. Until recently, it was owned by the University of Waikato.

Historian Michael King’s Coromandel writers’ retreat could become part of a Hauraki Treaty settlement.

The Crown purchased the half-hectare section in Ōpoutere, north of Whangamatā under the Treaty Settlement Landbank in April for $1.4 million.

The house was owned by King and his wife, Maria Jungowska, in the late 1980s, and has more recently been used by University of Waikato creatives and academics as a holiday home and a writers’ retreat.

The purchase comes after lengthy negotiations with the university.

David Alexander/Stuff Michael King and his wife, Maria Jungowska, died in a car crash near Maramarua in 2004.

Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Head of Crown Property Sonya Wikitera​ said the land will be offered back to the Hauraki Collective – a group of 12 Hauraki iwi.

“The Crown purchased this historic site from the University of Waikato for the Treaty Settlement Landbank, so it could offer local iwi Hauraki Collective a right of refusal,” Wikitera said.

“The university no longer wished to own the house and legislation giving effect to the Pare Hauraki Collective Redress Deed has not yet been enacted.”

Waikato University bought the property – which features more than half a hectare of bush and views to the Wharekawa estuary – in April 2008 for $720,000, under the then market valuation.

The residence, where King wrote many of his prominent works, could be booked by university staff for private use for a small fee, or used as a creative space for academic staff to write, at no charge.

Tom Lee/Stuff The property needed repairs and wasn’t getting much use from academics, so the University of Waikato decided to sell.

However, in 2020 the university received advice that their below market value fees were a breach of taxation regulations, Vice Chancellor Neil Quigley​ said.

With the property needing serious maintenance and getting little use, selling it seemed the most sensible path.

“It got to the point where the maintenance costs were higher, and the challenges of managing a facility like that from some considerable distance from the university all started to weigh on us,” Quigley said.

The King family was given until the end of January 2021 to buy the Ōpoutere home, but at the time daughter Rachael King​ said she needed some assistance to preserve the “taonga” site.

Its identification as potential Treaty settlement, however, overrules all prior negotiations.

"We are very relieved that the house has been saved from being sold on the open market, which would have been a real shame,” Rachael said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor Neil Quigley said he is pleased to see such a positive outcome after two years of negotiations.

“With the market value of the house doubling since we sold it, the family weren’t in a position to exercise our first right of refusal. I’m sure the house and land will be put to good use.”

Quigley said he is pleased to see a positive outcome after two years of negotiations.

“With ... its potential of becoming a future Treaty settlement, it’s much better for the Crown to be managing that process and negotiations.”

He said the $1.4 million will go towards the university’s general capital developments, but is not “tagged for anything in particular”.

”The money will just go towards support of our overall investment programme in the university.”

Stuff was not able to get comment from Hauraki Collective chairperson Paul Majurey​ before publication deadlines.